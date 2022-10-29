Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
10/21 12:34 AFD responded to 2421 Forest Ave. for a fire alarm. Resident stated alarm was a false alarm. Occupant reset the alarm.
10/21 15:14 AFD responded to 506 9th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated on the 5th floor due to a heater being turned on and burning accumulated dust from it. Alarm was reset.
10/21 17:42 AFD responded to Central Park to set up a landing zone for a medical helicopter flight.
10/21 19:47 AFD responded to the area around 1900 Front St. for an odor investigation. Crews found a strong odor of natural gas in the area. Crews called for Columbia Gas to respond and located source of problem at 1900 Front St. A cylinder, that had previously held mercaptan, was in a scrap pile. Columbia Gas requested that the tank be deodorized before being scraped.
10/21 21:43 AFD responded to 2196 Hickory Ridge Dr. to investigate an odor of electric wires burning in a refrigerator. Crews isolated issue to a light. Power was secured to the breaker.
10/22 09:25 AFD responded to 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to an issue with the sprinkler system. Alarm was reset and occupants were advised to have a technician look at the system.
10/22 14:12 AFD responded to Boy Scout Rd. and Skyline Dr. for a brush fire. Crews found and extinguished a small brush fire in the area.
10/22 16:12 AFD responded to Old Orchard Dr. and Peachtree Rd. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a small trash fire in the rear of a residence.
10/22 17:58 AFD responded to 2300 Pollard Rd. for a trash fire. Upon arrival crews found a resident burning weeds around a fence line. Crews extinguished fire.
10/24 18:49 AFD responded to 3205 Crest St. to investigate an odor of rubber burning. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
10/23 15:49 AFD responded to 3421 S. 29th St. for a structure fire. Crews found a 2-story residential structure with heavy fire around the back deck area that had extended into the attic of the residence. The structure sustained heavy fire damage to the exterior side and rear around the deck area and the attic area. 1 occupant was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The interior of the structure sustained fire damage to the attic area, with smoke and water damage throughout the interior. The fire appears to have originated on the deck area and is still under investigation.
10/25 18:53 AFD responded to the 2600 Block of Algonquin Ave. for a burning complaint. Crews found a resident burning leaves in the rear of a residence and extinguished the fire.
10/26 09:35 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a common area due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
10/27 07:28 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Security personnel reset the alarm.
10/27 07:40 AFD responded to 399 Armco Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to an accidental activation of a pull station. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
10/21 16:46 AFD responded to the 4200 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and clearing of the roadway.
10/21 17:21 AFD responded to 32nd St. and Central Ave. for a vehicle accident, vehicle struck 3 children. The vehicle fled the scene. Children involved received minor injuries and all denied any further treatment.
10/22 06:46 AFD responded to 13th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 2 injuries and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
10/22 12:23 AFD responded to 915 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were removed from the roadway by the occupants.
10/22 15:22 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and in clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed from the roadway.
10/22 16:53 AFD responded to 2022 Dixon St. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a tree off the roadway. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Scene was turned over to APD upon patients’ removal.
10/22 21:00 AFD responded to 451 Riverhill Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a pole in the parking lot. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and remained on scene until vehicle was removed by tow company.
10/26 03:12 AFD responded to 2404 Beech St. for a single-vehicle accident, vehicle had struck a structure. Accident was the result of a vehicle fleeing police. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury. The structure was vacant and sustained damage to the front corner of the residence. Crews remained on scene to assist in clearing of debris.
10/26 09:48 AFD responded to 23rd St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
10/26 22:15 AFD responded to 13th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No in juries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
10/26 09:13 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews used firefighter service keys to recall elevator back to the ground floor. Occupants were removed. Elevator was checked for proper operation and crews cleared the scene.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 6 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 lift assistance incidents.
Public Service
AFD performed 8 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 4 residences.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD crews attended 4 public education events and hosted 1 tour of Central Station.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 18 inspections and 7 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: If you smoke, make sure that cigarette butts are properly extinguished and disposed of in a fireproof container. Never smoke in bed, and never smoke while using medical oxygen.
Training
AFD crews completed training in fire control, auto extrication, and drivers training. Crews also assisted with recruit training.