Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
11/25 10:27 AFD responded to 1406 Belmont St. for a reported hot water tank exploding. Upon arrival, crews found tank intact and only leaking.
11/25 16:26 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a child activating a pull station. Alarm was reset.
11/26 00:04 AFD responded to 1846 Belmont St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Upon arrival, crews found the smoke detectors sounding due to cigarette smoke. Alarm reset.
11/26 06:31 AFD responded to 444 Blackburn Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated using air monitors and found no problems. Detector was found to be defective, and occupant was advised to contact building maintenance.
11/26 16:57 AFD responded to the 100 Block of Front St. for a brush fire. Crews found a homeless encampment near the riverfront on fire. Crews extinguished the fire.
11/27 09:57 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
11/27 20:04 AFD responded to 250 Sturgill Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews found a vehicle with fire in the engine compartment area. Crews extinguished fire.
11/27 22:26 AFD responded to 1113 Bath Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no issues.
11/28 16:20 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a child activating a pull station. Alarm was reset.
11/29 06:14 AFD responded to 1100 Bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated when sprinkler system became charged due to issues with an air compressor. Crews contacted building maintenance to reset the alarm and system.
11/29 17:02 AFD responded to 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a trash fire. Crews found a homeless camp with an individual extinguishing a trash fire. Crews stood by until the fire was extinguished.
11/29 22:09 AFD responded to 5268 Williams Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated and found no issues.
11/30 08:41 AFD responded to Hillcrest Rd. and Ashland Ave. for a tree down across the roadway. Crews found and removed tree from the roadway. While on scene, another tree was reported down, and crews assisted Street Department crews in removing.
11/30 14:19 AFD responded to 22nd St. and Chattin Dr. for an odor investigation. Crews investigated a garage area used by the Parks Department using air monitors and found no issues.
12/1 11:26 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
12/1 20:32 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a ruptured steam pipe. Building maintenance was able to isolate the leak and reset the alarm.
12/1 20:58 AFD responded to 1547 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cleaning products tripping a smoke detector. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
11/25 18:00 AFD responded to 13th St. and Lexington Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a pedestrian. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
12/1 10:39 AFD responded to Winchester Ave. and Town Center Dr. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Crews remained on scene assisting in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
11/28 15:57 AFD responded to the area around Breezeland Pool on Roberts Dr. to assist in removing an injured person from the wooded area. Crews used rope system to remove 1 patient.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded 1 welfare check.
Public Service
AFD performed 1 public service incident.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 4 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 14 inspections and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from candles. Consider using battery powered candles that can provide the same look as regular candles but in a much safer way.
Training
AFD crews completed training in forcible entry, search and rescue, drivers training, and officers training.