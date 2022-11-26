Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
11/18 11:42 AFD responded mutual aid to 144 Barkley Ct. in Russell to assist the Russell Fire Department with a structure fire. Crews assisted in fire attack and overhaul of a fire in a residential structure.
11/18 15:27 AFD responded to 1506 Ester St. for a report of smoke in the residence. Crews investigated and found a small fire that had occurred in a trash can in the residence. The fire was out upon arrival.
11/18 16:35 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 1st floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/18 18:09 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/19 00:20 AFD responded to 536 Gartrell St. for an odor investigation. Crews found odor to be coming from dry floor drains. Crews flushed drains with water and the odor subsided.
11/20 15:48 AFD responded to 1240 Winchester Ave. for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, crews found no fire and the vehicle’s cooling system had failed causing the vehicle to overheat. Crews assisted in moving the vehicle to a parking spot.
11/20 21:56 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/20 23:19 AFD responded to 2225 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to 2 motors overheating in a mechanical room that controlled the fire suppression system. Maintenance was notified of the issue and the alarm was reset.
11/21 16:41 AFD responded to 2604 Seminole Ave. for a possible gas leak. Resident advised that a gas stove burner had been left on in the structure. Resident secured the gas and ventilated the structure. Crews used air monitors to check the residence and found no other readings.
11/22 07:26 AFD responded to 475 Armco Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to power surge.
11/22 07:30 AFD responded to 2516 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a power surge in the area. Crews reset the alarm.
11/22 08:15 AFD responded to 801 Bath Ave. for a malfunctioning carbon monoxide alarm. Crews assisted in resetting the alarm.
11/22 20:51 AFD responded to 3212 Lewis Ave. for a trash fire. Resident extinguished fire.
11/23 17:59 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower.
11/23 18:14 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to steam from a shower.
11/24 00:33 AFD responded to 909 Blackburn Ave. for a trash fire. Resident was burning in an approved container and extinguished fire prior to AFD’s arrival.
11/24 04:17 AFD responded to 1701 Donna Ct. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and found no problems. Alarm was activated due to bad carbon monoxide detectors. Resident was advised to contact building maintenance.
11/24 09:54 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
11/22 16:25 AFD responded mutual aid to 1271 Greenhill Rd. to assist the Summit-Ironville Fire Department with a structural collapse incident. A 2-vehicle accident had caused a vehicle to go into a structure. Crews assisted in removing vehicles and in stabilizing the structure.
Rescues
11/22 07:37 AFD responded to 1539 Greenup Ave. for a occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews were cancelled while responding. Occupants got off the elevator safely.
11/22 09:55 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon investigation, crews found both elevators empty and working properly.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 3 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 3 residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 5 inspections and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: When decorating for Christmas, make sure extension cords aren’t run through doors, windows, or under carpets. They could become damaged and be a fire or safety hazard. Never use cords that are damaged and don’t overload your electrical outlets.
Training
AFD crews completed training in search and rescue, aerial operations, ropes, and officers training.