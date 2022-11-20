Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
11/11 10:36 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/11 18:00 AFD responded to 1500 Blazer Blvd. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company. Service technicians were working on the alarm system.
11/11 19:16 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/11 19:31 AFD responded to the 1600 Block of Blackburn Ave. to investigate a sink hole in the roadway. Crews had dispatch notify the Street Department and secured the area around the hole with road cones.
11/14 07:07 AFD responded to 1732 Belmont St. for lines down. Crews found a cable line down and removed it from the residence.
11/14 11:33 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a worker using a grinder. Alarm was reset.
11/14 17:23 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/14 19:24 AFD responded to 449 30th St. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a single-story residential structure with fire coming from the front windows. Crews extinguished the fire quickly, keeping fire damage to 2 rooms with smoke and water damage throughout the structure. Fire cause is under investigation.
11/14 20:44 AFD responded to 1554 Beverly Blvd. for a small gasoline spill. Resident had a small spill of gasoline in their garage. Crews used absorbent to remove the spill and ventilated fumes from the garage.
11/14 21:22 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 1st floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
11/14 21:42 AFD responded to 10th St. and Winchester Ave. for a tanker truck leaking. Tanker had lost a 4-inch cap from the top of the tank and product was spilling out of tanker as truck was moving. Tanker was hauling a petroleum-based solvent and crews spread absorbent to collect product. Emergency Management responded to the scene to assist. Emergency Management found a replacement cap for the tanker and driver replaced the cap. The tanker was allowed to proceed, and crews cleaned a small amount of product from the roadway.
11/17 17:34 AFD responded to the 2700 Block of Terrace Blvd. for a smell of natural gas outside. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
11/17 21:39 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to vaping. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
11/11 18:31 AFD responded to 5260 13th St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and in clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed by a tow company.
Rescues
11/14 15:36 AFD responded to 1320 Bath Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Crews were cancelled while responding. Occupants had been able to exit the elevator.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 7 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 5 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 4 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 7 inspections, 5 consultations, and 1 fire alarm plans review.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Thanksgiving is the busiest day of the year for home fires. Use caution when cooking and never leave it unattended. If you are going to fry your turkey this year, always do it outside and away from your home. Never fry a frozen turkey and have a lid ready to smother out any possible grease fires.
Training
AFD crews completed training in hazardous materials, aerial placement and operation, and participated in a disaster drill with Marathon.