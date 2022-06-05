AFD Report
ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from May 17 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditionsMay 27: 1538 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to dust from construction. Alarm was reset.
May 27: Lydia Street and Moore Street for a tree down in the roadway. Crews removed tree from the roadway.
May 28: Hillcrest Road and Ashland Avenue for a tree in the roadway. Crews removed hazard from the roadway.
May 28: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews found a compressor in a fourth floor maintenance room had overheated and started smoking. Crews secured power to the unit and security reset the alarm.
May 28: 1706 Donna Ct. for a smell of gasoline in the building. Crews found an occupant had been cleaning motor parts on a moped in the building. Crews ventilated the structure of the fumes.
May 29: 3225 Bath Ave. for a possible stove on fire. Crews found the oven in self cleaning mode and fire confined to oven. Crews secured utilities to the unit and removed smoke from the structure.
May 29: 2302 Coburn Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was accidently activated. Alarm was reset.
May 31: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to system testing. Security reset alarm.
May 31: 224 28th St. for a possible gas leak in the residence. Crews found smoke from sewer department smoke testing in the area coming into the residence. No other problems were found.
May 31: 2208 Smith St. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
June 1: 701 Carter Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to alarm company working on the system. Alarm was reset.
June 1: 1537 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to alarm company working on the sprinkler system. Alarm was reset.
June 1: 524 Muncy St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems. Resident was advised to replace detector. Crews also installed several smoke detectors for the resident while they were on scene.
June 2: Belmont Street and Walters Street for a natural gas leak. Contractors struck a gas line in the area. Crews secured the area and remained on scene until Columbia Gas arrived.
June 2: 5037 Robinhood Dr. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a cable line from the roadway.
June 2: 44th Street and Gartrell Street for lines down in the roadway. A large truck had pulled a cable/phone line down and crews found it on the sidewalk. Crews left line on the sidewalk and notified utilities.
June 2: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
June 2: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking in an apartment. Crews removed smoke from the apartment and reset the alarm.
June 2: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fourth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Emergency medical incidentsAFD responded to nine emergency medical incidents resulting in four patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to one overdose incident.
AFD responded to two lift assistance calls.
Public serviceAFD performed four public service assistance calls.
Fire PreventionAFD crews installed smoke detectors in two residences.
AFD crews completed eight preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Inspection Office completed five inspections and five consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Clean your dryer lint trap every time you do laundry and clean out the entire vent to the outside at least once a year to help prevent dryer fires.
TrainingAFD completed training in hose, nozzles and appliances.
Other NewsProbationary Firefighters Zach Moore, Joe Laber, and Cody Clark recently completed certification and received their EMT-from the National Registry. The AFD wishes to congratulate these firefighters in their achievements.