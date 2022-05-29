Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/20 00:42 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/20 21:55 AFD responded to 3826 Cactus St. for a small gasoline container on fire. Crews extinguished with a dry chemical extinguisher and extinguished a small fire in the back yard with a water can extinguisher.
5/21 08:37 AFD responded to 2601 Bradley Dr. for a tree in the roadway. Crews cleared the tree from the roadway.
5/21 19:21 AFD responded to 2017 Belmont St. for a power line down. Service drop to the residence had pulled from the house. Crews secured the area, called for AEP, and remained on scene until they arrived.
5/22 15:54 AFD responded to 451 Marcia St. for a tree down across the roadway. Crews removed tree from roadway.
5/22 19:19 AFD responded to the 1600 Block of Montgomery Ave. for a burning complaint. Crews found a resident with a fire in an approved container.
5/22 19:38 AFD responded to 3447 Thompson Dr. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated and could not find any readings. Crews called for Columbia Gas to respond and check residence.
5/22 20:03 AFD responded to 4017 Blackburn Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found a fire in a 5-gallon bucket and extinguished with a water can extinguisher.
5/23 10:14 AFD responded to 501 Broom St. for a trash fire. Crews found debris on fire in rear of residence and extinguished with a water can extinguisher.
5/23 18:57 AFD responded to 3232 Megan Neyer Way for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a pull station being activated. Crews had problems with resetting the alarm. Maintenance was notified of the issue.
5/23 19:18 AFD responded to 2738 Terrace Blvd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
5/24 04:17 AFD responded to 3232 Megan Neyer Way for a fire alarm. Crews found the system in trouble mode which activated the alarm. Crews advised maintenance of the issue. Alarm could not be reset.
5/25 13:48 AFD responded to 2420 Lincoln Ave. for a structure fire. Upon arrival crews found light smoke coming from a residential structure. Crews found fire located in the rear of the house in a utility room. Fire was extinguished with 2 water can extinguishers and a hand line. Crews contained fire to the utility room. Clothes that were on fire were removed from the structure and smoke was removed. The building was turned back over to the occupant upon AFD clearing the scene.
5/25 21:14 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/26 10:38 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/20 18:16 AFD responded to 1000 13th St. for a vehicle accident. Crews found a vehicle and motorcycle were involved. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
5/24 01:33 AFD responded to S. Belmont and Terrace Blvd. for a single vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. A utility pole was broken but found to be stable on arrival. Crews called for AEP to respond to address the utility pole. Crews stood by until vehicle was removed.
5/25 10:31 AFD responded to Boy Scout Rd. and Skyline Dr. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury. Crews remained on scene until roadway was cleared.
5/25 13:55 AFD responded to 2275 Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews found 1 occupant entrapped and used the JAWS tools to extricate the occupant. Crews assisted with treating injuries. Westwood FD was called to assist in setting up a landing zone for Health Net at Central Park. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed and roadway was cleared of debris. Code Enforcement was called due to a support for an upper walkway of Castle Apartments being struck and broken due to the accident.
Rescues
5/26 18:05 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for possible occupants trapped on an elevator. Elevator had stalled due to power surge. Power was restored and units were cancelled while responding.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 14 emergency medical incidents resulting in 9 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 6 overdose incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance call, assisting the Boyd County Coroner.
Public Service
AFD performed 3 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed preplans of 8 businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 7 inspections and 6 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: With warmer weather approaching, keep pools fenced and locked to keep curious young children out. Never let children near water or swim unattended. Teach children how to swim from an early age and learn how to perform CPR in case of emergency.
Training
AFD completed training in hazardous materials mitigation.