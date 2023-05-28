ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from May 19 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarm/Hazardous conditions
May 19: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The fire alarm was caused by cooking smoke. Crews reset the alarm.
May 19: 2009 Central Ave. for a report of small fire near a tree. Engine 1 located a small fire next to a tree. Crews extinguished the fire.
May 21: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival crews found a fire in an apartment on the second floor. Engine 2 crew rescued the occupant from the apartment who received burns and was treated by BCEMS and transported by Healthnet to Cabell-Huntington. Engine 2 and Rescue 1 began Fire Attack on the apartment and attempting to remove occupants that were in the hallway on second floor. Crews began a full evacuation of the building due to smoke being reported on multiple floors of the building. The fire was extinguished and the building evacuated. Crews isolated power to the apartment of origin and determined it was safe for all occupants to return in under two hours. Due to the size and occupancy of the building a general callout of all available off duty AFD personnel was initiated and mutual aid was requested from Russell FD, Westwood FD, Cannonsburg FD, Summit-Ironville FD and Catlettsburg FD. Ashland Police assisted on scene with the evacuations and controlling traffic. Boyd County EMS was on scene to check numerous potential patients as they exited.
May 21:2200 block Crooks Street for a utility line blocking the roadway. Engine 3 determined it was a cable line and the obstruction was removed, and the cable company was notified.
May 21: Area of Prichard Street for reported smoke in the area. Engine 3 located a small cooking fire with no hazards present.
May 22: Reported vehicle fire in the 2800 block alleyway of Blackburn Avenue. Engine 3 arrived to find a vehicle with heavy fire in the passenger compartment. Engine 3 pulled a hose line and extinguished the fire. Crews stood-by until the vehicle was removed by the towing company.
May 23: 4113 Hart Street for heavy black smoke visible in the area. Units arrived to find a couch on fire in the yard. Crews extinguished the fire and advised the subjects of the burning laws.
May 25: Reported vehicle fire at 1311 Beech St. Engine 3 arrived to find a vehicle fully involved with fire. Engine 3 pulled a hose line and extinguished the fire. Rescue 1 crew assisted in removing the hood and door to finish extinguishment of the fire. Crews stood by until the vehicle was removed by the towing company.
May 25: 621 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. for a mulch fire. Upon arrival employees had the fire out. Crews confirmed the fire was out and cleared the scene.
Motor vehicle accidents
May 19: 5000 block of Blackburn Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Crews assisted in treating and packaging one patient for transport. Engine 2 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
May 19: Belmont Street and Hart Street for a two-vehicle crash with potential injuries. Crews checked all parties involved, finding no injuries. Engine 3 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
May 22: 5000 block of Blackburn Avenue for a two-vehicle crash. Crews assisted in treating and packaging one patient for transport. Engine 2 assisted with traffic control and removal of debris from the roadway until all vehicles could be removed by towing companies.
May 23: 701 Carter Ave. for a box truck that had struck a low hanging utility line. The line was determined to be a cable line. Engine 1 blocked the area with cones and notified the cable company.
Rescues
May 23: Mutual aid to Cannonsburg FD at 2328 Adkins Dr. for a vehicle that had struck a house causing damage. Rescue 1 crew arrived to find vehicle was still against the building. The crew coordinated with the towing company to remove that vehicle safely. Rescue 1 crew built two shores to assist in stabilizing the home until a contractor can make final repairs.
May 24: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a subject trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival Engine 2 found subjects stuck on the first floor. Crews used the fire service feature on the elevator to recall it and the doors opened. Crews removed small debris from the door track. The elevator was then functioning normally.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to seven emergency medical incidents resulting in six patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to three overdose incidents resulting in four patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD Responded to one lift assist resulting in one patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public service
AFD responded to 10 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in five residences.
Fire prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed nine inspections, five follow ups and six consultations.
Grilling Safety: Propane and charcoal barbecue grills should only be used outdoors. The grill should be placed well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grill area. Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. Never leave your grill unattended. Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Training
This week we hosted a Driver/Operator course that was taught at our station by Kentucky State Fire Rescue Training. At the end of this course these individuals will complete a written and hands-on testing to obtain their International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC) certification in Driver Operator-Pumper/Mobile Water Supply.
Other news
We would like to thank the City of Ashland for the purchase of a new tower truck. The purchase was awarded to Sutphen for an SPH100 mid-mount aerial platform in the amount of $1,907,243.98. Sutphen has estimated an approximate 3-year build time. This truck was designed by six members of our department that put in many hours of work making sure all the options and equipment is correct on the tower truck.