ASHLAND Fire Department reports from May 13 through 19.
Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/14 00:31 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found a small amount of rubbish on fire in the parking lot. Crews extinguished small fire.
5/14 14:49 AFD responded to 530 Winchester Ave. for a mulch bed on fire. Crews extinguished small fire. Fire possibly originated due to a discarded cigarette.
5/14 19:50 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/14 20:04 AFD responded to the rear of 3500 South 29th St. for a possible brush fire. Fire was a monitored controlled burn in an open field.
5/14 22:41 AFD responded to the area of 17th St. and Lexington Ave. for a smell of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
5/15 01:20 AFD responded to 2316 Linden Rd. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Alarm was caused by a pressure washer being used. Crews ventilated the structure.
5/15 02:39 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/15 19:21 AFD responded to 500 Hagan Ct. for a propane cylinder on fire. Crews found cylinder supplying an outdoor fire pit had caught fire. Crews extinguished the fire and secured the propane cylinder.
5/17 00:49 AFD responded to 451 Riverhill Dr. for an odor investigation. Crews found a small fire in a light fixture of a cooler. Fire was out on arrival. Employees had extinguished fire with a fire extinguisher. Crews secured power to the unit and checked for any fire extension.
5/17 00:59 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was a burglar alarm sounding. Security was made aware of the alarm.
5/17 01:38 AFD responded to 149 Ferguson Rd. for a trash fire. Fire was found in rear of residence and extinguished with a water can extinguisher.
5/17 13:44 AFD responded to 2705 Peacock Rd. for a tree in the roadway. Crews found and removed a small limb from the roadway.
5/18 10:31 AFD responded to 2930 Madge St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a toaster oven that had been on fire. Fire was out on arrival. Crews removed the oven from the structure. Crews then removed smoke from inside of the structure.
5/18 17:01 AFD responded to 1635 Johnson Ave. for a gas leak outside of the structure. Crews secured the area and called for Columbia Gas. Crews remained on scene until Columbia Gas arrived.
5/19 11:22 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
5/19 11:43 AFD responded to 2854 Crum St. for a fire alarm. Alarm company cancelled units while responding.
5/19 23:57 AFD responded to 2109 Hyman Ave. for a power line down on a structure. Line was found in the back yard of the residence still connected on both ends. Crews called for AEP to respond.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/13 15:25 AFD responded to 29th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in checking for injuries. All patients refused treatment and transport. Crews assisted with clearing of the roadway.
5/15 19:17 AFD responded to the 1400 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
5/16 01:18 AFD responded to 2004 6th St. for a vehicle striking a building. Upon investigation, no accident was found.
5/16 11:50 AFD responded to 2550 Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Crews also assisted in clearing of the roadway.
5/17 18:22 AFD responded to the 500 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries. Crews also cleared debris from the roadway.
5/19 15:43 AFD responded to Winchester Ave. and Town Center Dr. for a 4-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 2 injuries. Crews also assisted in clearing of the roadway and remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
Rescues
5/14 14:10 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for occupants possibly trapped in an elevator. Crews checked elevators and found them empty and operating properly.
5/14 21:08 AFD responded to 1536 Winchester Ave. for an occupant trapped on an elevator. A small child had activated the emergency stop button. Occupants were removed and elevator was reset.
5/16 13:04 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews investigated and found elevators empty and working properly.
5/16 21:36 AFD responded to 47th St. Boat Ramp for a person who had fell off an embankment. Crews assisted the patient to ground level and assisted in treating injuries.
5/17 11:36 AFD responded to the Ohio River to recover a body that was found in the river. Crews launched Marine 2 and removed victim from the water.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 13 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD performed 7 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 11 preplans of businesses.
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences and participated in the Red Cross Sound the Alarm program which targeted neighborhoods to canvass and install smoke detectors.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 8 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Never smoke or be around any open flame while using medical oxygen.
Training
AFD crews completed training.
AFD hosted an acquired structure burn in the 1100 block of Carter Ave. on May 17. State Fire Rescue provided instructors and ran the evolutions. This training involved multiple evolutions by crews in attacking an interior structure fire. The AFD would like to thank Ashland Credit Union and Sullivan Excavating for providing the structure and equipment.