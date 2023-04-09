Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
3/31 11:07 AFD responded to 1441 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to the alarm company working on the system. The alarm was reset.
3/31 13:16 AFD responded to 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a malfunction of the water flow switch. The alarm was reset.
3/31 16:05 AFD responded to 2433 Moore St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated the residence using air monitors and found no problems. The detector was found to be defective and occupant was advised to replace it.
4/1 04:34 AFD responded to 3220 Boy Scout Rd. For a tree down in the roadway. Crews secured the area and State Highway crews removed the tree from the roadway.
4/1 13:00 AFD responded to 724 Greenup Ave. for a power line down on a roof. Upon arrival, crews found a fuse had blown and was arcing. Crews requested AEP to respond and advised building owner.
4/1 13:06 AFD responded to 1142 Sharon Ct. for an electrical service drop that had pulled from the residence. The service drop was still energized and crews called for AEP to respond. Crews secured the area.
4/1 13:57 AFD responded to 4713 Blackburn Ave. for a cable line down in the roadway. Crews removed the hazard from the roadway and notified the resident.
4/1 14:27 AFD responded to 3437 Charles St. for a telephone line hanging low across the driveway. Crews secured the line out of the way.
4/1 15:01 AFD responded to 2213 High St. for a tree down on power lines. Part of the tree had fallen on the electrical service drop to the residence. Crews secured the area and requested AEP to respond.
4/1 15:13 AFD responded to 2901 Carr St. for power lines arcing in trees. Crews found lines arcing intermittently and advised occupant to notify AEP to have trees trimmed back away from the lines.
4/1 15:21 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for power lines arcing in trees. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
4/1 15:57 AFD responded to the 500 Block of 44th St. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews removed the hazard from the roadway.
4/2 07:36 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in an apartment due to steam from a shower. The alarm was reset.
4/2 20:38 AFD responded to 3100 Roberts Dr. for a smell of natural gas in the area. Crews investigated and found no problems.
4/3 08:16 AFD responded to 441 Riverhill Dr. for a possible electrical fire in the building. Crews found a vent fan in an oven hood system had a bad motor. Crews secured power to the unit and advised occupants to contact a repair technician.
4/3 09:43 AFD responded to 1100 Greenup Ave. for a water leak. Crews found a valve in a restroom had busted and water was flowing in the building. Crews secured the water utilities coming into the building.
4/3 11:57 AFD responded to Carter Ave. and 19th St.for a report of a gas line struck during construction. When crews arrived on scene, no problem was found in the area.
4/3 18:12 AFD responded to 818 17th St. for a reported structure fire. The occupant had used a fire extinguisher prior to AFD’s arrival. Crews found a live electrical wire arcing that had been cut during construction. Crews isolated power to the wire and searched for any fire extension.
4/4 00:41 AFD responded to 2726 Chinn St. for an odor of natural gas in the residence. Crews checked the residence with air monitors and could no find any problems.
4/4 14:32 AFD responded to 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. The alarm activated due to a water flow alarm activation form a main water line break in the area. The alarm was reset.
4/4 19:57 AFD responded to 9th St. and Montgomery Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a small trash fire.
4/5 16:12 AFD responded to 3221 Hackworth St. for a tree into power lines. Crews found the top part of a tree had fallen onto the electrical service drop of the residence. Crews secured the area and requested AEP to respond.
4/5 19:15 AFD responded to 2901 Carr St. for power lines arcing in trees. Crews secured the area and requested AEP to respond. Crews remained on scene until AEP arrived.
4/5 14:21 AFD responded to 2816 Cumberland Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm activated due to the occupant changing batteries in a detector. Crews assisted the resident with changing batteries in 2 other detectors.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
3/31 08:53 AFD responded to 2912 Blackburn Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in checking for injuries and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed by the tow company.
4/5 05:13 AFD responded to 3701 Blackburn Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews found a vehicle had rolled into a structure. The structure did not have any major structural damage. No injuries were reported.
4/6 14:28 AFD responded to 15th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with removing debris from the roadway.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incident.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD crews performed 6 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections and 1 consultation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: With warm weather approaching, lawn care season will be upon us. You should always store fuel in approved containers and keep fuel containers at least 50 feet away from any ignition sources. Fuel containers should be kept away from direct sunlight and in a place where children cannot reach or tamper with the container. Fuel should never be stored in an automobile or inside of a house.
Training
AFD crews completed officer training, drivers training, and water supply training.
Other News
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3, 2023. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages. If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.