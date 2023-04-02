Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
3/24 10:32 AFD responded to 2100 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to concrete dust from construction. The alarm was reset.
3/24 15:56 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to cigarette smoke in an apartment. The apartment was ventilated, and the alarm was reset.
3/25 13:04 AFD responded to the 4100 Block of Winchester Ave. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews found and removed hazard from the roadway.
3/25 13:12 AFD responded to 125 31st St. for a tree down involving power lines. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond.
3/25 13:26 AFD responded to 1442 Winchester Ave. for metal sheeting coming off the building. Crews found metal from the roof hanging off the side of the building. Crews used Tower 1 to cut and remove metal from the building. Crews remained on scene until metal was removed by a towing company.
3/25 13:52 AFD responded to the 1300 Block of Boy Scout Rd. for a tree down in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews found the tree had already been removed.
3/25 14:23 AFD responded to 4008 Blackburn Ave. for trees down involving power lines. Crews called for AEP to respond.
3/25 14:34 AFD responded to 2769 Carolyn St. for trees down in the rear of the residence. Crews found no hazards present.
3/25 14:47 AFD responded to a mutual aid call from the Westwood Fire Department at US Route 23 and Horn St. for power lines down. Crews assisted in securing the area and remained on scene until AEP arrived.
3/25 15:21 AFD responded to 3624 Valley Dr. for trees down. Crews found a large tree down and called for the Street Department to respond and remove it.
3/25 15:31 AFD responded to a mutual aid call from the Russell Fire Department at Seaton Dr. and Kenwood Dr. for a brush fire. Crews assisted in providing water supply to units on scene from Russell.
3/25 15:38 AFD responded to 3437 Blackburn Ave. for a tree down involving power lines. The electrical service drop was pulled from the residence by the tree. AEP was requested to respond. While on scene, crews discovered a small gas fed fire in the structure. Crews secured the gas utility and extinguished a small fire with a water extinguisher. Columbia Gas was requested to respond.
3/25 15:48 AFD responded to 501 13th St. for sections of the roof on the building loose and about to be blown to the ground. Crews investigated and found pieces loose but still attached to the building. The building owner was notified of the issue.
3/25 16:05 AFD responded to Eloise St. and 6th St. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a phone line from the roadway.
3/25 16:12 AFD responded to 1481 Oakview Rd. For trees down involving power lines. Crews found a tree into power lines and requested AEP to respond.
3/25 20:16 AFD responded to South 29th St. and Robin Lynn Dr. for a tree into power lines arcing. Crews secured the area and requested AEP to respond. Crews remained on scene until AEP arrived.
3/26 04:38 AFD responded to 13th St. and Pollard Rd. For a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and could find no problems.
3/26 20:05 AFD responded to 1705 Donna Ct. for a possible natural gas leak. Crews investigated the area with an air monitor and found no issues.
3/27 13:09 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
3/27 14:11 AFD responded to 22nd St. and Central Ave. to set up a landing zone for Health Net medical flight.
3/28 07:55 AFD responded to 3913 Putnam St. for a low hanging power line. A power line was caught on a tractor trailer. Crews called for AEP and remained on scene until they arrived.
3/28 18:13 AFD responded to 13th St. at Shannon Plaza to set up a landing zone for Health Net medical flight.
3/29 16:20 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
3/30 13:11 AFD responded to 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. The alarm activated due to a water flow alarm in the system. No problems were found. The alarm was reset.
3/30 16:27 AFD responded to 418 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated by the alarm company working on the sprinkler system. The alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
3/27 13:59 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Montgomery Ave. for a single-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
3/30 23:02 AFD responded to 2734 Roberts Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle had struck the front porch of the residence. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury. AFD assisted in stabilizing the porch structurally, and remained on scene until vehicle was removed by a tow company.
Rescues
3/24 12:44 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews recalled elevator with Firefighter Service keys and removed occupants from the elevator. Crews cleaned the door tracks of the elevator and it appeared to be working properly.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 5 emergency medial incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD crews responded to 4 lift assistance incidents.
Public Service
AFD responded to 2 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 19 inspections, 3 consultations, and 1 public education event.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: From 2015 to 2019, fire departments across the country responded to an estimated 7,400 home fires that were started by candles each year. These fires caused an annual average of 90 deaths, 670 injuries, and $291 million in property damage. To use candles safely, always keep them at least 12 inches away from anything that can burn. Do not let candles burn all the way down to the bottom of the candle or container it is in and never leave candles burning unattended or while you are asleep.
Training
AFD crews completed training in dive rescue, personal protective equipment, and water supply.
Other News
The AFD congratulates Will McKenzie on his promotion to Deputy Chief on March 26. Deputy Chief McKenzie hired in with the AFD on 12/30/2013. He was promoted to Engineer on 2/17/2019 and promoted to Battalion Chief on 9/13/2020.
The AFD will begin hydrant testing and maintenance on April 3, 2023. Testing will be conducted on Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day, through the month of April. Residents should be receiving notification in their utility bill. Zone maps will be uploaded each day to Alertsense and to the fire department along with the City of Ashland Facebook pages. If we are in your neighborhood testing, water pressure may be reduced. Some discoloration of your water may occur. Please allow your water to run until it is clear before use for washing clothes or consumption.