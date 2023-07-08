Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/30 13:06 AFD responded to 1624 Carter AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the building, finding the alarm to be indicating the kitchen hood. No cause for hood alarm could be found. The alarm was unable to be reset they building occupant contacted the alarm company for repairs.
6/30 19:39 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the no cause for the alarm. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/2 11:47 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be a small cooking fire. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/2 15:45 AFD Engine 6, Marine 1, Chief 1, Chief 2 stood-by at Summer Motion at the riverfront. Crews Responded to 2 EMS calls, Marine 1 responded to a report of a fire on the riverbank in area of bridge. Crews also coordinated with Summer Motion Committee on weather related delays and shutdowns. Crews also checked the area for any fire safety related issues.
7/2 17:18 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be a small cooking fire. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/3 07:15 AFD responded to 29th ST & Blackburn AVE for a report of a utility line down. Crews arrived and determined it was a Telephone line which had already been removed from the roadway. Dispatch was advised to notify the phone company.
7/3 16:00 AFD Engine 6, Marine 1, Chief 1, Chief 2 stood-by at Summer Motion at the riverfront. Crews Responded to 2 EMS calls, Crews also checked the area of the vendors for a suspicious odor with no issues found. Crews also checked the area of the event for any fire safety related issues.
7/4 17:00 AFD Engine 6, Marine 1, Chief 1, Chief 2 stood-by at Summer Motion at the riverfront. Crews Responded to 2 EMS calls, Marine 1 responded to a report of Swimmers in distress around the bridge. Crews also located a small child that was separated from her parents. Crews also checked the area of the event for any fire safety related issues.
7/4 22:49 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be burnt food. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/4 13:00 AFD responded to 25th ST and Greenup AVE for a report of transformer sparking. Crews checked the area with nothing found it was believed fireworks in the area was mistaken as a transformer sparking.
7/5 02:14 AFD responded to 212 Carl Perkins Dr for a Dumpster Fire. Crews arrived to find a dumpster fully involved. Engine 1 pulled a hoseline and extinguished the fire.
7/5 22:49 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be burnt food. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/5 03:43 AFD responded to 4252 Earl ST for a reported Structure Fire. Engine 2 and Engine 3 arrived to find heavy fire on the rear exterior of the house that had extended into the basement, first floor, and attic space. Engine 2 and Engine 3 began fire attack on the structure. Tower 1 was assigned to search of the home to confirm all occupants were out. Engine 1 assisted with controlling the utilities and salvage/overhaul. Fire Marshall responded to investigate the cause and origin of the fire. Two family pets were lost in the fire with no other injuries reported. Crews were on scene just under 3 hours.
7/6 10:46 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be burnt food. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/6 14:10 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be burnt food. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/30 12:08 AFD responded to 15th ST & Greenup AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
6/30 13:00 AFD responded to 817 Winchester AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 2 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/4 22:39 AFD responded to 13th ST Bridge for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 2 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/5 13:16 AFD responded to 21st ST & Greenup AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 2 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/5 14:27 AFD responded to 14th ST & Bath AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/5 14:31 AFD responded to 13th ST & Central AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/6 12:12 AFD responded to 4555 13th ST for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/6 18:58 AFD responded to Beech ST & Dawes ST for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 4 patients for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
Rescues
6/30 11:35 AFD responded to 2048 Winchester AVE for a kitten stuck in a drain for a gutter. Crews were able to remove the kitten by disconnecting the pipe and gain access to the kitten who was safely removed.
7/3 18:35 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
7/5 1:37 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
7/5 13:18 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
7/6 22:03 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene to find the subject out of the elevator, and it appeared to work normally.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 Lift Assist Requests resulting in 4 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 2 requests from the public for assistance.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 8 inspections, 1 Fire Suppression system plan review and 1 Fire Investigation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Always stay with your food while you are cooking. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of kitchen fires.
Training
This week crews trained on Boat Operations, and Nozzle Flow Tests.
Other News
This week we passed out radios funded thru an Assistance to Firefighters Grant for over &200,000 for the purchase of new Portable, Truck, and Station Radios. This grant allowed us to place a portable radio assigned to each firefighter with their name showing as they make each transmission. This is an amazing step forward in increasing our fire scene accountability of personnel should a firefighter face an emergency on scene.