ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from June 3 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
June 3: 2382 Moore St. for a deck collapse. Two patients treated for minor injuries. Advised them to get remaining deck checked for stability.
June 3: 200 Jenkins St. for burning complaint. No problem found, resident using an approved fire pit to burn.
June 4: 3101 Winchester Ave for fire alarm. Alarm caused by cooking smoke, no other problem, reset alarm.
June 5: 2220 Dixon St. for smoke in area. Nothing found upon investigation.
June 5: Blackburn Avenue and High Street for loud explosion. Found fuse on electric pole had blown. Notified KY Power.
June 5: 600 Florida Street for burning complaint. Advised resident of burning ordinance in City of Ashland and fire was extinguished.
June 5: 539 Eden Place for burning complaint. Advised resident of burning ordinance in City of Ashland and fire was extinguished.
June 5: 1702 Clements Dr. for burning complaint. Found smoke coming from resident cooking on a grill.
June 6: 50 Gilmore Way for vehicle fire. Found fully involved fire and extinguished.
June 6: 1134 Popular Ave for gas leak. Nothing found and called gas company to investigate further.
June 7: 3101 Winchester Ave. for fire alarm. Determined system malfunction.
June 8: 444 29th St. for fire alarm. Found faulty detector and installed new one.
June 8: 812 Ireland St. for tree into power lines. Stood by until power company arrived and turned it over to them.
June 9: 3015 Evans St. to investigate. Found small fire in crawlspace of house. Extinguished the fire.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
June 7: 17th Street and Montgomery Avenue for vehicle accident with no injuries. Assisted to clear roadway.
June 7: 13th Street and Central Avenue for vehicle accident with injuries. Assisted BCEMS with one patient and they were transported.
June 9: 3215 South 29th St. for bicycle accident with injuries. Assisted BCEMS with packaging for transporting.
Rescues
June 4: 3131 Winchester Ave. for persons stuck on elevator. Removed form elevator.
June 7: 1000 Ashland Ave to assist APD with person missing. Nothing found and turned it over to APD.
June 9: 211 Carl Perkins Dr. for child locked in vehicle. Unlocked vehicle to remove child.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to six emergency medical incidents resulting in four patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two overdose incidents.
Public service
AFD performed three public service assistance calls.
Fire prevention
Our fire prevention bureau completed 12 inspections, five consultations and one fire investigation. Fire Safety Message of the Week: Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children and teach them to tell you about them or bring them to you if they find them.
Training
Crews have trained in drivers training by driving a road course as well as a cone course. These are annual requirements for our department on top of training required by the Kentucky Fire Commission.
Other news
We are in the middle of testing all hoses in our inventory. There are several members representing our department by teaching and attending classes at Kentucky’s State Fire School this week.