Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/24 00:04 AFD responded to 29th St. and Central Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews found a Spectrum Cable bucket truck on fire upon arrival. Fire was in the engine compartment. The truck was being operated at the time with the bucket activated and a worker trapped in the bucket. Another Spectrum vehicle was on scene and removed the trapped worker. Fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.
6/24 01:57 AFD responded to 2620 Division St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was accidentally activated and reset by the occupant.
6/24 21:16 AFD responded to 616 26th St. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found occupant burning wire insulation in a fire pit at the rear of the residence. Resident extinguished the fire.
6/25 20:23 AFD responded to 2251 Crooks St. for a fire alarm. No alarm was found activated. Upon investigation, noise was coming from a hearing aid.
6/27 01:15 AFD responded to 2004 6th St. for a blown transformer on a power pole. Crews found a tripped fuse on the pole and notified AEP of issue.
6/27 07:03 AFD responded to the 2000 Block of Oakview Rd. for a tree in the roadway. Crews found and removed limbs from the roadway.
6/27 10:56 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
6/27 13:46 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
6/27 15:29 AFD responded to the 4500 Block of Valleyview Dr. for a tree blocking the roadway. Crews found and removed tree from the roadway.
6/27 23:39 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. The apartment was ventilated, and the alarm was reset.
6/28 20:25 AFD responded to the 1000 Block of Front St. for a reported structure fire. Crews were cancelled while responding. Smoke was from training being conducted by a local fire department at the Drill Tower.
6/28 20:43 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
6/29 04:39 AFD responded to 1008 Stella Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a malfunction. The alarm would not reset, and occupant was advised to contact maintenance.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/25 18:48 AFD responded to the 2700 Block of Roberts Dr. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 patient. Crews remained on scene assisting with clearing of the roadway.
6/26 01:23 AFD responded to 24th St. and Bath Ave. for an electric scooter accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 patient.
6/26 20:02 AFD responded to the 700 Block of Pollard Rd. for a bicycle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
6/26 22:19 AFD responded to 2102 Dixon St. for a 3-vehicle accident. A vehicle struck 2 parked cars which resulted in a pedestrian being injured. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
6/27 14:11 AFD responded to the 13th St. Bridge for a 3-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 3 injuries and in clearing of the roadway.
6/27 15:19 AFD responded to 15th St. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway and remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
6/30 18:27 AFD responded to 501 Winchester Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident with injuries. Crews assisted in treating 3 injuries and clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until the vehicles were removed.
Rescues
6/27 20:08 AFD responded to3101 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival, crews gained entry to the elevator on the ground floor. No occupants were found on the elevator and the elevator was not working properly. Crews secured power to the elevator and notified maintenance of the issue.
6/29 18:57 AFD crews training on new sonar equipment for Marine 1 came upon what looked like a vehicle resting on its top near the Ashland Boat Ramp. Dive Team members assembled and located the vehicle underwater. Crews assisted in setting up straps for removal and McGuire’s Towing removed the vehicle from the water. No occupants were in the vehicle, and it appeared to have been in the water for some time. Crews also assisted in cleaning of the boat ramp upon removal of the vehicle.
6/30 23:05 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Elevator was found stalled on the 2nd floor. Crews secured power and removed occupant and lift chair from the elevator. Elevator was placed out of service and maintenance was notified of the issue.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 5 lift assistance incidents.
Public Service
AFD performed 4 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 7 preplans of businesses.
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 5 residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 11 inspections and 6 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Leave fireworks up to the professionals. Fireworks cause thousands of injuries and fires every year that can be prevented. Watch one of the many public fireworks displays in our community instead of setting off your own.
Training
AFD crews completed training in hose line deployment, fire control, and boat operations.