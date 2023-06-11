Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/2 08:16 AFD responded to 1811 Carter AVE for a fire alarm. Crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. Crews reset the alarm.
6/2 16:19 AFD responded to 2507 Joel ST for an odor of natural gas outside. Engine 3 arrived to find a small odor outside and requested the gas company to respond.
6/3 20:19 AFD responded to 606 39th ST for a tree down blocking the roadway. Engine 2 arrived to find a very large tree blocking both lanes of traffic. There were no utility lines involved and the tree was to large for crews to remove. Dispatch was advised to notify the street department to respond.
6/4 17:51 AFD responded to 4905 Robinhood DR for a Burning complaint. Engine 2 arrived to find a small pile of refuse burning in the backyard. Subjects were advised of city burning ordinance. The fire was extinguished.
6/4 21:00 AFD responded to 4909 Williams AVE for Smoke in the area. Engine 2 arrived to find a small campfire. No other issues could be found in the area.
6/6 01:47 AFD responded to 1700 Hilton AVE for a Small fire in a yard. Engine 1 arrived to find a small fire pit with approved lid in safe area.
6/6 16:16 AFD responded to 1329 Nichols Place for a utility line down. Engine 1 arrived to find a cable line down. Crews secured the line and dispatch notified the cable company.
6/6 19:51 AFD responded to 2101 Belmont ST for a Burning complaint. Engine 3 arrived to find a small pile of refuse burning in the backyard. Subjects were advised of city burning ordinance. The fire was extinguished.
6/8 02:00 AFD responded to 3106 S 29th ST for a Structure Fire. Engine 3 arrived to find heavy fire at the rear of a 1 story residence and multiple subjects outside the residence. Engine 3 attacked the fire while Engine 1 connected to the nearest Fire Hydrant and provided a back-up hoseline. Rescue 1 Conducted a search of the residence for any potential trapped victims which was negative. AFD Fire Investigator ruled the Fire Accidental after their investigation of the scene. The home was heavily damaged.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/2 14:49 AFD responded to 1000 Winchester AVE for a 3 vehicle accident with injuries. Crews assisted in treating 1 patient that was transported by EMS. AFD assisted in removing debris from the roadway and the vehicles were removed by towing services.
6/2 16:57 AFD responded to Riverhill Dr. & W Central AVE for a single vehicle accident with the vehicle being overturned. Engine 1 and Rescue 1 arrived to find subjects were out of the vehicle uninjured. Engine 1 stood-by controlling the traffic until the vehicles were removed by the towing company and debris was cleaned up from the roadway.
6/8 09:48 AFD responded to 2100 Carter AVE for a 2 vehicle collision with entrapment. Engine 1 and Rescue 1 arrived to find 1 subject still trapped in a vehicle. Due to vehicle positioning Rescue 1 used their truck mounted winch to separate the vehicles in the collision allowing a better access to the trapped patient. Crews used the Jaws of life to remove the door and gain access to the patient. Crews assisted in packaging and loading 1 patient for transport. Crews assisted with traffic until the vehicles could be removed.
Rescues
6/2 23:42 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival they found subjects stuck on the fifth floor. Crews were able to shut down the power and manually open the doors to free the occupant. The elevator was left out of service and building maintenance was advised.
6/4 16:43 AFD responded to 12th ST Bridge for a report of subject climbing the upper structure of the bridge. Crews responded to the bridge while other crews responded to the riverfront to launch Marine 2 as a precaution. The crews that responded to the bridge made contact with the subject who climbed down on his own.
6/5 17:08 AFD responded to 1701 Lexington AVE to attempt to locate a subject that had become separated from his caregivers. Crews located the subject and APD assisted in returning subject to caregivers.
6/6 11:35 AFD responded to 1300blk of Florence ST for a reported subject stuck in a chimney. Upon arrival Rescue 1 used an inspection camera to check in the chimney. No issue was found.
6/8 09:11 AFD responded to 1800 Carter AVE for a reported vehicle vs. a structure. Upon arrival Rescue 1 and Engine 1 found minor damage from a vehicle striking the building. Rescue 1 accessed the building finding no structural issues and no injuries to subject in vehicle.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 9 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 9 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 12 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 16 inspections, 3 consultations, 2 Fire Investigation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Properly dispose of cigarette butts. Make sure they are fully extinguished and placed in a fireproof container.
Training
This Week Crews completed training in Rope Rescue, Ladder, Driver Training, Hose Lines. FF Laber and FF Litteral also completed a 40hr Trench Rescue Technician hosted by Alexandria, KY Fire District
Other News
This month our crews will begin Hose Testing which is a yearly pressure test of all Hose lines we carry on our Fire Engines. Each Engine carries on average 2500 feet of fire hose. This testing consists of bringing the hose line to their maximum pressure and ensuring they maintain the pressure for at least 3 minutes without any failure or signs of damage. This testing is completed in-house by our firefighters at a savings to our city.