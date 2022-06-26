Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/17 0833 AFD responded to 22nd St for a LZ landing and were cancelled in route.
6/17 0832 AFD responded to 3004 Montgomery Ave to assist APD and BCEMS for gunshot victims.
6/17 1344 AFD responded to 300 Block of Blackburn Ave for tree down. Removed from roadway.
6/17 1346 AFD responded to 3404 Roberts Dr for power line down. Reported to AEP.
6/17 1355 AFD responded to 1429 Berry St for trees in power line. Reported to AEP.
6/17 1419 AFD responded to 43rd St for tree down. Removed from roadway.
6/17 1528 AFD responded to 2315 Beech St for tree limb fell and struck resident. Assisted BCEMS with transport.
6/17 1550 AFD responded to 29th St for wire down. Found cable line down and reported to cable company.
6/18 0912 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave for fire alarm activation. Nothing found reset alarm.
6/19 1314 AFD responded to 3000 Central Ave for smoke detector activation. Cigarette set it off.
6/19 1355 AFD responded to 2912 Blackburn Ave for fire alarm activation. Cooking smoke set it off. No problem.
6/19 2141 AFD responded to Summit/Ironville Fire Department to stand by their station while they are fighting a structure fire.
6/20 1218 AFD responded to Greenup Ave for oil spill on roadway. Cleaned up with oil dry.
6/20 1444 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave for fire alarm activation. Nothing found.
6/20 2000 AFD responded to 3230 Bath Ave. for burning complaint. Fire extinguished by resident.
6/20 1710 AFD responded to 1711 Nervie St for an odor in house. Crews could not find the smell or the origin.
6/21 0943 AFD responded to 506 9th St for fire alarm activated. Found burnt food as the reason.
6/21 1155 AFD responded to 506 9th St for fire alarm activated. Nothing found.
6/21 1427 AFD responded to 1537 Winchester Ave for fire alarm activated. Determined to be a false alarm.
6/22 1533 AFD responded to 2419 Lexington Ave for fire alarm activated. Nothing found, determined a false alarm.
6/22 2112 AFD responded to 50 Steve Gilmore Way for brush fire. Found mulch on fire, used 2 water cans and hose line to extinguisher.
6/23 0733 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave for fire alarm activation. Nothing found determined to be false alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/19 0104 AFD responded to 3836 Winchester Ave for motor vehicle accident. No injuries assisted with cleanup.
Rescues
6/18 1134 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave for person stuck in elevator. Removed them.
6/22 1539 AFD responded to 1539 Greenup Ave for child locked in vehicle. APD had gotten child out prior to arrival.
6/22 2118 AFD responded to 2501 Main St for lock out of residence. Could not open without damage, resident decided to call locksmith.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 14 emergency medical incidents resulting in 12 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 6 overdose incidents.
Public Service
AFD performed 5 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
The fire prevention office performed 11 Inspections and had 4 Consultations. Five pre-plans were completed as well.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Portable generators can be useful during power outages but if not used properly can lead to injury or death. Always use generators outside, away from windows, and as far away from your home as possible.
Training
Crews completed training in hose handling, administrative and driver’s training.
Other News
Crews have spent this month inspecting, testing, and repairing all hose for the department.