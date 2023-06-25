Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/16 09:14 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the building and apartment indicated but could find no cause for the alarm. The alarm was reset.
6/16 15:42 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the apartment, finding significant smoke from a cooking fire. The smoke also set off the hallway alarm and a neighboring apartment. Crews also checked the Garbage shoot for any fire danger which is where the burnt food had been disposed of prior to our arrival. Crews used ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the apartment and hallway. The alarm was then able to be reset.
6/17 15:44 AFD responded to 50 15th ST for a Mulch Fire. Crews found a small area of mulch burning and were able to put the fire out with a Water extinguisher.
6/17 18:49 AFD responded to 711 MLK BLVD for an odor investigation. Upon arrival crews evacuated the building and began checking for any issues with air monitors. BCEMS was requested to check several occupants that were feeling ill. Nothing could be found with the air monitor and no further issues could be found. Occupants were allowed to return to the building.
6/19 09:32 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the apartment, finding the cause of the alarm to be steam from repair work being conducted. Crews were able to successfully reset the alarm.
6/19 15:18 AFD responded to 3700 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews determined alarm was caused by steam from a shower. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
6/22 12:57 AFD responded to 711 MLK BLVD for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews determined alarm was caused by repairs on Fire suppression system for the building. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/20 15:30 AFD responded to 2600 Greenup AVE for a 3 vehicle injury accident. Crews arrived to find 1 patient with minor injuries. Crews assisted in packaging and loading the patient for transport. AFD assisted in removal of debris from the roadway and controlling traffic the roadway.
6/21 09:21 AFD responded to 12th ST & Winchester AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patient for transport. Crews began to clear the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
6/22 10:00 AFD responded to 20th ST. and Greenup AVE for a 2-vehicle injury accident. Crews arrived to find BCEMS treating 1 patient and our crews assisted. Crews assisted in controlling traffic. AFD assisted the towing companies in removing the vehicles from the roadway.
Rescues
6/17 16:00 AFD Central Station had a Subject drive up reporting a kitten was stuck inside his dashboard of vehicle. Crews disassembled the dash to safely remove the kitten. There was no damage to the vehicle and the kitten was safe.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 11 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 Lift Assist Requests resulting in 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 9 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 3 residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 10 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 16 inspections, 2 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Per Ashland city ordinance fireworks are only allowed to be discharged between the hours of noon and 11pm from June 30th through July 4th. Persons discharging fireworks must be at least 18 years of age and shall not be within 200 feet of any person, vehicle, or building. We strongly recommend that you leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy a public fireworks display.
Training
This week crews trained on Driver Training, Structural Fire Fighting, as well as Hose Nozzles and Appliances.