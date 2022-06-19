Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/10 00:20 AFD responded to 2312 13th St. for a fire alarm. Contractor working on the building accidently activated the alarm. Alarm was reset.
6/10 13:46 AFD responded to 2218 High St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
6/10 17:50 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
6/11 11:15 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. No problems were found upon investigation and alarm was reset.
6/11 14:15 AFD responded to 2812 South 29th St. for a tree down into power lines. Crews found a tree down in the rear of the residence. No hazards were located, and resident was advised they would have to contact a tree company to have it removed.
6/11 16:42 AFD responded to the 3500 Block of Roberts Dr. for lines down in the roadway. This was issue from the previous accident. Barriers were set up to keep traffic away from the utility pole that was involved. Utilities were notified.
6/13 00:24 AFD responded to 205 Fleming Ct. for a smell of natural gas in the structure. Crews investigated and could find no problems. Building maintenance was contacted to check out the issue.
6/13 06:54 AFD responded to 368 Maynard St. for a possible structure fire. The fire was around a bathroom ceiling fixture due to an electrical issue. The fire was out upon arrival. Crews checked the area for extension and removed smoke from the structure.
6/13 15:55 AFD responded to 1412 May St. for a report of 2 structures on fire. Upon arrival, crews found utility lines on fire in the rear of the residences and cable and phone service drops overheating going to several residences. AEP was called and secured power. Crews extinguished the burning lines. Scene was turned over to AEP.
6/13 18:34 AFD responded to the area of Florida St. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a vehicle fire near Florida St. the fire was out upon arrival; the occupant of the vehicle had extinguished fire. Crews checked to make sure fire was out.
6/13 20:16 AFD responded to 1100 Stella Dr. for power lines down. Upon investigation, crews found a blown fuse but no lines down. Crews notified AEP.
6/13 20:19 AFD responded to Oakview Rd. and Hood St. for trees and lines down in the roadway. Crews found utility pole snapped and trees with lines down. The power lines were disconnected due to limbs and crews removed debris from the roadway. AEP was notified.
6/13 20:20 AFD responded to Winchester Ave. and 43rd St. for trees in the roadway. No problem was found in the area upon investigation.
6/13 20:23 AFD responded to Ballard St. and Cactus St. for trees down into power lines. Crews found a service drop pulled from a residence. Crews secured the area with the assistance of the Street Department and notified AEP.
6/13 20:24 AFD responded to Blackburn Ave. and Russel St. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found line to be a cable line and removed it from the roadway.
6/13 20:25 AFD responded to 1001 Winslow Rd. for trees down in the roadway. Crews investigated and could find no problems in the area.
6/13 20:28 AFD responded to Blackburn Ave. and 6th St. for trees down in the roadway. Crews removed hazard from the roadway.
6/13 21:30 AFD responded to Linden Rd. and Cactus St. for trees down into power lines. Crews secured the area with assistance from the Street Department and AEP was notified.
6/14 09:08 AFD responded to 2310 Cleveland St. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews removed tree limb and debris from the roadway.
6/14 18:50 AFD responded to 1701 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to malfunction and would not reset.
6/15 08:30 AFD responded to 2100 Belmont St. for smoke in the structure. Crews investigated and found no problems.
6/16 06:52 AFD responded to the 4800 Block of Sammons Rd. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews removed limb from the roadway.
6/16 15:21 AFD responded to 2508 Sparks St. for a wooden fence on fire behind the residence. Crews found fire around the fence in a row of ivy. Crews extinguished the fire.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/10 13:18 AFD responded to the 3400 Block of Blackburn Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident with entrapment. Crews used the JAWS unit to gain access to 1 patient. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
6/11 09:36 AFD responded to the 3500 Block of Roberts Dr. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury. Crews turned scene over to the Westwood FD due to the call being in their district.
6/12 14:08 AFD responded to 1222 Lexington Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
6/14 17:13 AFD responded to Oakview Rd. and Woodland Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
6/14 18:14 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival, occupants were already out of the elevator, and they were working properly.
6/16 11:05 AFD responded to 2200 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Units were cancelled while responding, occupants were able to get elevator working and had exited the elevator.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 16 emergency medical incidents resulting in 9 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 8 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 12 preplans of businesses.
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 15 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Tip of the Week: Never go near downed power lines or poles. Stay at least 50 feet away and call 911.
Training
AFD crews completed annual training in emergency vehicle operations. This training consists of operating an emergency vehicle on the roadway and through an obstacle course.