Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
7/8 1118 Responded to 1377 Winchester Ave for smoke in residence. Removed smoke.
7/8 1518 Responded to 2522 Elm St for power line down due to pole breaking. Notified power company.
7/8 1846 Responded to 1704 Clements Dr for gas leak. Found gas line being repaired. Only residue from repairs being smelled.
7/8 2107 Responded to 3817 Logan St for electrical problem causing possible fire. Nothing found.
7/9 1011 Responded to 2774 Roberts Dr for tree down. Removed from roadway to clear road.
7/9 1531 Responded to 2521 Oaklawn Ct for tree down on house. Large tree fell and was beyond our capabilities. Advised homeowner to contact insurance company.
7/9 1653 Responded to 2944 Winchester Ave for fire alarm. Smoke in residence due to burnt food. Helped ventilate.
7/10 0316 Responded to Lynnhaven Ct for smoke detector activation. Found batteries bad and replaced batteries in all detectors in home.
7/10 0412 Responded to 2523 Lynnhaven Ct for fire alarm. Found low battery in smoke detector. Changed batteries.
7/10 0550 Responded to 451 Riverhill Dr for something leaking. Found someone repairing a CO line. Advised to ventilate area.
7/10 0904 Responded to 1627 Elliot Ave for animal stuck in fence. Helped it out.
7/10 1644 Responded to 1741 Grandview Dr for water leak in residence. Shut off Water and notified water department to respond.
7/10 2137 Responded to 2166 Winchester Ave for fire alarm. Nothing found, false alarm.
7/11 1819 Responded to 714 16th St for telephone line down. Crews removed line off roadway.
7/12 0748 Responded to 1638 Hilton Ave for tree down and on house. No apparent damage to house. Turned scene over to homeowner.
7/12 1713 Responded to 3131 Winchester Ave for alarm. Cause by cooking and after investigation, our crews cleared.
7/12 1832 Responded to 2512 Auburn Ave for cooking fire. Fire out on arrival, turned it over to the owner.
7/13 0456 Responded to 1100 Bath Ave for fire alarm. Found sprinkler line had busted and no other problem. Crews shut off water line to reduce damage. Advised to contact a plumber.
7/13 0514 While on scene of alarm found individual had fell and staff requested us to look him over for any problems. Accessed patient.
7/13 1103 Responded to 2201 Lexington Ave for detector activation. Nothing found.
7/13 2209 Responded to 3052 Lydia St for smoke reported in area. Found burn barrel being burned. Advised resident of burning ordinance and they put it out.
7/14 1413 Responded to 500 Winchester Ave for alarm. Found to be false alarm.
7/14 1611 Responded to Lexington Ave for alarm. Cancelled in route.
7/14 2223 Responded to Lyons Lane to assist Coroner’s office with lift assist.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
7/10 1029 Responded to 13th St for vehicle accident. No injuries cleaned up roadway.
7/10 2220 Responded to 1134 Sexton Ct for vehicle accident. Assisted in loading 1 patient.
7/13 2320 Responded to Boy Scout Rd for vehicle accident. No injuries reported and they cleared and cleaned roadway.
7/14 1052 Responded to Central Ave and Martin Luther King Blvd for vehicle accident. One patient was transported by air to hospital. Assisted BCEMS with packaging patient for transport.
Rescues
7/9 1249 Responded to 2201 Lexington Ave for persons stuck in elevator. Removed them.
7/14 1208 Responded to Central Ave to set up landing zone for accident patient.
Emergency Medical Incidents
Responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Responded to 4 overdose incidents.
Public Service
We installed smoke detectors in 2 homes last week.
Fire Prevention
Installed smoke detectors in 3 homes this week. Fire Prevention office completed 14 inspections, 5 consultations and 1 public education event
Fire Safety message of the Week: When cooking, keep pot handles turned in towards the stove so they can’t be grabbed or knocked over by children.
Training
Crews completed training in Rescue, building construction, and hazardous materials. Crews also trained in rescuing someone from a bucket truck and attended a class hosted by McGuire’s Towing on how to handle Electric vehicles involved in an accident or fire.