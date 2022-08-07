Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
7/29 09:39 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated at the panel due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
7/29 09:51 AFD responded to the area of 1616 Central Ave. for debris in the roadway. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
7/29 23:46 AFD responded to 1701 Clements Dr. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated the area using an air monitor and could find no problems.
7/30 10:04 AFD responded to the rear of 2620 Roosevelt Ave. for a line down in the alleyway. Crews found and removed a telephone line from the alleyway.
7/30 11:30 AFD responded to the 4600 Block of Wanda Ct. for a brush fire. Crews found a controlled burn in an open field. Owner had obtained a burn permit to remove brush.
7/31 10:18 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
7/31 15:30 AFD responded to 2216 6th St. for a possible blown transformer. Occupants reported that a bird had flown into the lines causing the issue. Crews could not find any issues with the transformer.
7/31 17:53 AFD responded to 2216 Highlawn Ave. for a possible structure fire. Occupant smelled wood burning in the structure. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
7/31 23:36 AFD responded to 1641 Elliot Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems.
8/1 11:29 AFD responded to 4002 Circleview St. for a possible structure fire. Upon investigation, cooking was found to be the cause for smoke in the residence.
8/1 18:00 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
8/2 10:22 AFD responded to Beech St. and Dawes St. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a telephone line from the roadway.
8/3 15:25 AFD responded to 3101 13th St. for power lines down. A tractor trailer had pulled lines down when it came through the area. Crews determined that lines involved were for cable. Crews removed lines from the parking area.
8/4 07:48 AFD responded to the 13th St. Bridge for a vehicle leaking fuel. Crews found a commercial truck that had a loose fuel hose leaking fuel onto the bridge. The driver had captured most of the fuel by using a bucket. Crews assisted in cleaning up the fuel spill with absorbent.
8/4 23:01 AFD responded to 1012 Stella Dr. for a possible stove fire. Crews found stove had been left on for 2 hours while occupant was gone from the residence and the apartment was filled with gas fumes. No fire was found. The utilities to the stove were secured and the apartment was ventilated.
8/4 23:33 AFD responded to 501 Broom St. for a structure fire. Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the rear of a 2-story residential structure. Crews initiated fire attack and an aggressive search of the structure. The fire severely damaged the rear of the structure on both floors. The structure was a total loss. Fire cause is under investigation.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
7/29 17:49 AFD responded to 9th St. and Carter Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway. Scene was turned over to APD.
8/3 08:35 AFD responded to 29th St. and Carter Ave. to assist in clearing of the roadway after a vehicle accident. No injuries were reported, and crews assisted in clearing the roadway.
8/4 00:13 AFD responded to 2841 13th St. for a single vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Vehicle had struck several HVAC units located outside of the structure. Crews secured power to the units and remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.
Rescues
7/29 00:00 AFD responded to Letcher County, mutual aid, to assist with flooding. Crews assisted by evacuating residents, completing welfare checks, and assisting in large area search for victims.
7/29 15:30 AFD responded mutual aid to Lawrence County to assist in a search of Yatesville Lake for a missing elderly male. Crews used side scan camera on Marine 1 to search the area. Search of the area came up negative.
7/29 22:43 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews were cancelled while responding. Elevators were reported unoccupied and working properly.
7/30 00:00 AFD responded to Letcher County, mutual aid, to assist with flooding. Crews assisted with supply distribution, answering emergency calls, welfare checks, and assisting in recovery of victims.
8/1 15:48 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews recalled elevators to the ground floor and found them unoccupied. Crews notified maintenance to secure power to the elevators and have them serviced.
8/3 06:41 AFD responded to 3029 Simpson Rd. to assist in search for an elderly male. Crews assisted in searching the area and individual was found on 29th St. by a family member.
8/3 15:01 AFD responded, mutual aid, to Lawrence County to assist in search of Yatesville Lake for a missing elderly male. Crews used side scan camera on Marine 1 to search areas of the lake. Search came up negative.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 11 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD performed 3 public service calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections, 1 public education event, and 1 burning complaint.
Other News
Engineer Kelly Griffith retired on August 1st after 22 years of service with the AFD. Engineer Griffith started his career with the AFD on July 17, 2000. He was promoted to Engineer on October 12, 2014, and he was assigned to Engine 3 on 2-Turn at the time of his retirement. We congratulate Kelly and thank him for his 22 years of service to the citizens of Ashland.