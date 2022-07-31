ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from July 22 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
July 22: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to cigarette smoke. Alarm was reset.
July 22: 3029 Central Ave. for a gas leak outside of the residence. Crews found workers had struck an abandoned gas line that was not in service. Columbia Gas arrived and scene was turned over to them.
July 23: 3200 block of East Holt Street for a smoke investigation. Crews found a cooking fire in the rear of a residence in an approved container.
July 24: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews found alarm activated due to a patient smoking and an overheated elevator motor belt. Power was secured to the elevator and security reset the alarm.
July 24: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to an air compressor smoking that the occupant had plugged in to a wall outlet. Occupant removed the appliance to an outside area. Crews reset the alarm.
July 25: 2320 Harrod St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
July 26: 1402 Ramey St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated when a pull station was activated by a child. Alarm was reset.
July 26: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a seventh floor apartment due to trash igniting on a stove top. Fire was out upon arrival. Alarm was reset.
July 26: 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to dust from construction. Alarm was reset.
July 26: 207 15th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to dust from construction. Alarm was reset.
July 27: 1408 Maryland Pkwy. For a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to service ending with the alarm company. No issues were found. Occupant contacted the alarm company to resolve the issue.
July 27: 3225 Bath Ave. for a recreational trailer on fire. Trailer was sitting next to a detached garage. Upon arrival, trailer was fully involved in fire. Crews extinguished the fire and kept fire from spreading to the adjacent garage. Trailer was a total loss. Cause of the fire is still under investigation.
July 27: 1900 Front St. for a smoke investigation. Crews found employees cutting up scrap metal with torches which was producing the smoke.
July 28: 2222 Winchester Ave. for lines down behind the building. Crews found and removed a cable line from the alleyway.
Motor vehicle accidents
July 28: 3101 13th St. for a single vehicle accident. Vehicle struck a structure. No injuries were reported. Crews assessed the structural damage and found the building to be stable.
Rescues
July 28: Mutual aid to assist with flood rescue efforts in Letcher County. Crews assisted in several rescues of stranded residents and a recovery of several victims. Crews assisted near the Whitesburg area of Letcher County. Crews were released around dusk.
July 28: 1544 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews found the elevator stalled on the 11th floor. Crews secured power to the elevator and removed one occupant. Maintenance was notified and elevator was taken out of service.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in seven patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to three overdose incidents resulting in one patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public service
AFD performed four public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in one residence.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 26 inspections, three consultations and one public education event.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Have an emergency plan with your family for all types of disasters, whether it be for a fire, flood, earthquake or anything else. Remember that cellphones may not work during a disaster.
Training
AFD crews completed training in pumping apparatus and master stream devices.