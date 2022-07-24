Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
7/15 07:18 AFD responded to the 1400 Block of Central Ave. for lines down in the roadway. Crews investigated and found only the guidelines supporting the pole were loose. Crews secured the lines away from the sidewalk area.
7/16 00:54 AFD responded to 1441 Winchester Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated and could find no problems.
7/16 06:54 AFD responded to 469 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an electrical room. Upon investigation, it was found that an emergency light had caught and fire and fell to the floor. Fire was out upon arrival. Smoke was removed from the structure and alarm was reset.
7/16 07:59 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
7/16 11:20 AFD responded to 424 29th St. for a lawnmower on fire. Crews found and extinguished a lawnmower in the yard that was on fire.
7/17 13:42 AFD responded to 203 Fleming Ct. for smoke in the building. Upon investigation, it was found that fireworks had been set off in the hallway of the building.
7/18 07:18 AFD responded to the 3400 Block of Boy Scout Rd. for trees down across the roadway. Crews removed limbs from the roadway.
7/18 11:36 AFD responded to 2345 Boone St. for a tree down on a house and lines down. Crews called for AEP to respond and remained on scene until they arrived. Crews assisted in removing limbs from the structure.
7/18 16:10 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
7/18 20:34 AFD responded to the 3600 Block of Winchester Ave. for a possible brush fire. Crews found a trash fire near the wood line. Crews extinguished fire.
7/19 16:52 AFD responded to Central Park soccer field to setup a landing zone for a Health Net medical flight.
7/19 23:45 AFD responded to 2228 High St. for a possible electrical fire. Occupant reported that they seen sparks coming from around the washer and dryer. Crews investigated and could find no problems. Occupant advised they would have an electrician look at the issue.
7/20 00:15 AFD responded to 1442 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to fireworks. Alarm was reset.
7/20 00:15 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to construction work being completed. Alarm was reset.
7/20 09:36 AFD responded to Woodhaven Dr. and Woodhaven Ct. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a resident burning construction debris. Crews extinguished the fire.
7/21 00:22 AFD responded to the 1900 Block of Carter Ave. for a burning complaint. Upon investigation, no problems were found in the area.
7/21 00:35 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
7/21 15:17 AFD responded to 2805 Ranch Rd. for a possible gas leak inside of the structure. Crews investigated and could find no problems. Crews called for Columbia Gas to respond to check further.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
7/15 16:42 AFD responded to 13th St. and Lexington Ave. for a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
7/17 20:25 AFD responded to 2402 Beech St. for a scooter accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 9 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 5 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident and 1 welfare check incident.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 7 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 8 inspections, 4 consultations, and 1 public education event.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Teach your children a home fire escape plan and not to hide from fire. If they see smoke, “get low and go!” Don’t hide under a bed or in a closet. If they can’t escape through normal routes, teach them to go to the nearest window and wait for the fire department to arrive.
Training
AFD crews completed training in fire attack, use of master stream devices, and drivers training.
Other News
The AFD wishes to congratulate Firefighters Zach Moore and Joe Laber on the completion of their probation with the AFD. Firefighter Moore is assigned to Engine 1 at Central Station on 3-Turn. Firefighter Laber is assigned to Engine 1 at Central Station on 2-Turn.