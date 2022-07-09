Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
7/1 22:18 AFD responded to 3144 Railroad St. for a tree down into power lines. Crews found a limb had fallen in the rear of the residence damaging 2 service drops to the residences. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond.
7/2 13:48 AFD responded to 10699 US 60 for a reported structure fire. AFD was requested by Cannonsburg FD mutual aid. Crews assisted in investigating roof area and inside of building due to a report of smoke. No problems were found.
7/3 13:45 AFD responded to 1301 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to sprinkler system being charged. Maintenance was notified to have system drained and reset. Alarm was left in trouble mode.
7/3 22:51 AFD responded to the 5200 Block of Apple Blossom Ln. for a trash fire. Crews found 2 trash cans on fire upon arrival. Crews used a water can extinguisher to extinguish. Fire was caused by discarded fireworks.
7/3 23:37 AFD responded to 1500 Blazer Blvd. for a possible trash fire in the parking lot. Upon arrival, crews found several people setting off fireworks.
7/4 00:29 AFD responded to 4010 Grandview Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
7/5 11:26 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
7/5 11:33 AFD responded to 2113 13th St. for a trash fire. Crews found construction debris being burned in a barrel. Crews extinguished the fire.
7/6 11:32 AFD responded to 1930 Carter Ave. for a trash fire. Crews found resident burning furniture in the rear of the residence. Crews extinguished fire.
7/6 15:50 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to chemicals being used near the detector while cleaning the ceiling. Alarm was reset.
7/6 16:28 AFD responded to 3702 Ladsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to chemicals being used to clean the apartment. Alarm was reset.
7/6 17:23 AFD responded to 21st St. and Carter Ave. for trees down with power lines involved. Crews secured the area, called for AEP, and removed trees that were not involved in power lines.
7/6 17:28 AFD responded to the 2000 Block of Oakview Rd. for trees down into power lines. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond. Crews remained on scene until Street Department blocked the roadway.
7/6 17:40 AFD responded to 1837 Belmont St. for trees down in the roadway. Crews found and removed trees from the roadway.
7/6 18:40 AFD responded to 1021 Ashland Ave. for a tree in the roadway. Crews found and removed tree limbs from the roadway.
7/6 20:59 AFD responded to 1510 McKnight St. for power lines arcing. Crews found lines intermittently arcing and notified AEP.
7/6 22:35 AFD responded to 1704 Clements Dr. for a smell of natural gas outside of the residence. Crews investigated and found no readings but a faint odor. Columbia Gas was notified to respond.
7/6 23:46 AFD responded to 1709 Clements Dr. for gas leak outside of the structure. Columbia Gas was already on scene and had detected gas coming from an outside shed of the complex. Crews made entry and found leak on a line. Columbia Gas secured gas service to the building and notified building maintenance.
7/7 08:30 AFD provided stand by coverage for the Russell Fire Department during funeral services.
7/7 14:27 AFD responded to the 3200 Block of Boy Scout Rd. for a gas leak. Crews working on installing a guard rail had struck a gas line. Crews secured the area and called for Columbia Gas to respond.
7/7 18:34 AFD responded to 3722 Wyndham Ct. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
7/7 20:08 AFD responded to 506 9th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was a medical alarm in an apartment. Crews assisted BCEMS with the patient.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
7/2 08:29 AFD responded to 13th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
7/7 16:54 AFD responded to 31st St. and Greenup Ave. for a single vehicle accident. Vehicle was found to be overheating and no injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed by a towing company.
Rescues
7/2 20:16 AFD responded to the Riverfront for a report of an individual that had fell off a boat into the water. Crews launched M-1 and conducted a search of the area. Upon investigation, it was found the object was a large log in the river.
7/4 20:04 AFD responded to the Riverfront for a report of a stranded boat. M-1 launched and was attempting to locate. Boat was retrieved by Emergency Management and towed to Ironton boat ramp.
7/4 21:04 AFD assisted in searching the Riverfront area during Summer Motion for a missing female. Crews assisted in searching of the area. The female was located by Emergency Management personnel.
7/5 17:22 AFD responded to 1544 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon investigation, elevator was found to be empty and operating properly.
7/6 23:35 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews were cancelled by APD officer while responding. They found all elevators empty and working properly.
7/7 08:12 AFD responded to 3029 Simpson Rd. to assist in searching for a 90-year-old male who was missing. Crews assisted in searching the area and eventually located the individual behind the residence. The individual was found safe.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 15 emergency medical incidents resulting in 9 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
AFD also provided medical stand by for Summer Motion events, July 2-July 4. During the event, AFD responded to 9 emergency medical incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS. Crews also assisted with 2 water incidents and 1 missing person incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 4 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 13 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: When you use your grill this summer, make sure it is at least 10 feet away from your home. Keep it cleaned to prevent excessive grease build-up, and remember, if it does catch fire, keep the lid closed and turn off the heat. Never put water on a grease fire.
Training
AFD crews completed training in boat operations and completed initial training on the new side sonar scanning equipment on M-1. Crews also completed training in aerial operations.