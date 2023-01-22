ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Jan. 13 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Jan. 13: 3924 Putnam St. for utility lines in the roadway. Crews found and removed a phone line from the roadway.
Jan. 13: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fourth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 13: 2517 W. Euclid Ave. for a stove on fire in the residence. Crews found a stove overheated upon investigation. Crews isolated power to the stove and removed it from the residence.
Jan. 14: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 15: 444 Blackburn Ave. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated and found issue with furnace to the building. Crews isolated power to the unit and occupant was going to have the unit serviced.
Jan. 16: 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to water flow alarm in sprinkler system. No water entered the system. Alarm was reset and occupants were advised to have system serviced.
Jan. 16: 2329 Moore St. for a possible stove on fire. Resident reported that stove sparked when it was turned on and began smoking. Crews secured power to the unit and advised occupant to have stove serviced.
Jan. 17: Oakview Road and Moore Street for trees down into power lines. Crews found lines down in the roadway and called for AEP and cable company. Roadway was shut down for an extended period so trees could be removed by Asplundh.
Jan. 17: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to construction work. Alarm was reset by security.
Jan. 18: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a first floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Jan. 19: Cleveland Street and Main Street for utility lines in the roadway. Crews found and removed a phone line from the roadway.
Jan. 19: 1500 29th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to malfunction.
Jan. 19: 475 Armco Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to the HVAC system being serviced. Alarm was left in trouble mode while HVAC work was being completed.
Motor vehicle accidents
Jan. 15: 2841 13th St. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had gone over an embankment. No occupants were found in vehicle and vehicle was left in place until tow company could remove the next day.
Jan. 19: 500 Winchester Ave. for a three-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed by owners.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public service
AFD performed 5 public service assistance incidents.
Fire prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 12 inspections, five consultations and one fire suppression system plan review.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Clean your dryer lint trap every time you do laundry. Inspect your dryer exhaust venting every year to make sure there is no lint buildup of blockages. If your clothes are taking longer than normal to dry, you may have a blocked dryer vent, which can lead to a fire.
Training
AFD attended a class hosted by the Westwood Fire Department and Coal Country FOOLS on the Beverly Hills Supper Club Fire. The class was instructed by John Beatsch, a Lieutenant who was on one of the first arriving engine companies to the fire.
The class provided a first-hand account of the incident as well as changes that took place because of this tragedy.
AFD crews also completed training in rope rescue technician skills.