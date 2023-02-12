Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
2/3 03:23 AFD responded to 1541 Prospect Pl. for an odor investigation. Crews investigated and found no issues.
2/3 14:23 AFD responded to 2733 Carter Ave. to assist resident with an electrical breaker box issue. Crews assisted resident.
2/4 09:36 AFD responded to 1000 Shawnee Ave. for a reported medical emergency. Upon arriving on scene, crews found high concentrations of carbon monoxide in the structure. Crews called for Columbia Gas and secured gas utilities to the structure.
2/4 13:47 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview Rd. for a fire alarm. Crews found a water line broken in the building. Water flooded an area of the building. Crews secured water utilities and scene was turned over to building maintenance.
2/4 22:37 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
2/5 10:12 AFD responded to 1412 Wurts Ave. for a structure fire. Crews found a small smoldering fire on the carport of the residence and extinguished with 2 water can extinguishers. No damage was reported to the structure.
2/6 09:25 AFD responded to 2500 Terrace Blvd. for smoke inside of the residence. Upon arrival, crews found issue to be coming from a toaster oven. Crews removed toaster oven from the residence.
2/6 14:44 AFD responded to 2800 Kansas St. for an odor investigation. Crews investigated and found no problems.
2/6 17:07 AFD responded to 451 Marcia St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated on the 2nd floor due to vaping. Alarm was reset.
2/7 13:21 AFD responded to the hillside behind 711 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a possible brush fire. Crews found a contractor burning brush that was being cleared.
2/7 15:50 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
2/8 14:29 AFD responded to Baer St. and Queen St. for a tree down with lines down also. Crews found a cable and power line down with debris in the roadway. Crews cleared the roadway and called for AEP and cable company to respond. Scene was turned over to AEP.
2/9 16:29 AFD responded to Division St. and Blackburn Ave. for lines down in the roadway. Upon arrival, crews found AEP on scene. Crews assisted AEP in controlling traffic and called for APD to assist.
2/9 16:31 AFD responded to Robinhood Dr. and Maid Marion Ct. for lines down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a phone line from the roadway.
2/9 17:07 AFD responded to 39th St. and Queen St. for a tree in the roadway. Crews cleared debris from the roadway.
2/9 21:30 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
2/3 10:09 AFD responded to 2841 Lexington Ave. for a vehicle that had struck a structure. No injuries were reported. Vehicle did penetrate the building causing minor structural damage. Crews assessed the stability of the structure, which was found to be stable.
2/6 13:24 AFD responded to 13th St. and Megan Neyer Way for a 3-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
2/6 21:45 AFD responded to 2600 South Belmont St. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Crews called for AEP to respond and remained on scene until debris was removed from the roadway.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in 8 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 lift assistance incidents.
Public Service
AFD performed 1 public service assistance incident.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 3 residences.
AFD crews completed 13 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 20 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Keep children 3 feet away from anything that can get hot. Space heaters and stovetops can cause terrible burns. Keep children at least 3 feet away from stoves, heaters, or anything that gets hot.
Training
AFD crews completed drivers training, officers training, ropes training, and firefighter rescue training.