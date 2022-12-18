Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
12/9 00:21 AFD responded to 2018 29th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated accidently. Alarm was reset.
12/9 10:01 AFD responded to 3411 Boy Scout Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a paint spray gun being used by the occupant. Alarm was reset by occupant.
12/9 15:24 AFD responded to 101 18th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to water flow alarm in sprinkler system activating due to a pressure surge. Alarm was reset.
12/9 20:09 AFD responded to 2136 Emerson St. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
12/9 21:12 AFD responded to the 700 Block of 29th St. for a smoke investigation. Crews searched the area and could find no problems.
12/11 10:50 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
12/11 18:40 AFD responded to the 3100 Block of Central Ave. for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
12/11 21:06 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to someone forcing a fire door open. Alarm was reset and issue was turned over to security.
12/13 09:19 AFD responded to 1092 29th St. for a report of smoke in the basement of the residence. Upon investigation, crews found smoke was from smoke testing being completed in the area by the Sewer Department.
12/13 17:15 AFD responded to 1221 Lexington Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews found no fire upon arrival. They were able to locate a burnt fuse under the dash of the vehicle. The battery to the vehicle was disconnected.
12/13 21:35 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
12/14 13:13 AFD responded to 819 17th St. to check for possible electrical issues in the residence. Upon investigation, no problems were found.
12/14 17:29 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a restroom due to hair spray. Alarm was reset.
12/14 22:08 AFD responded to 1132 Woodland Ct. for a blown transformer. Crews found power out to several residences and a fuse blown on the transformer. Crews called for AEP to respond.
12/15 04:06 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
12/9 14:07 AFD responded to 12th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and in clearing of the roadway.
12/9 21:32 AFD responded to the 2200 Block of 6th St. for a bicycle accident. Crews assisted in checking for injuries and assisted BCEMS.
12/10 18:42 AFD responded to 10th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and clearing of the roadway.
12/12 17:24 AFD responded to 13th St. and Highway St. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 3 injuries and clearing of the roadway.
12/15 14:27 AFD responded to 12th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 2 injuries and clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
12/9 20:00 AFD responded to Simpson Rd. to assist in searching for a missing 90-year-old male. Subject was located near 29th St. and turned over to APD. Subject was not injured.
12/15 01:05 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews used Firefighter Service keys to recall elevator and remove occupants. After resetting, elevator worked properly.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 4 lift assistance incidents.
AFD assisted the Boyd County Coroner with a lift assistance.
Public Service
AFD performed 4 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Never leave space heaters unattended. Only plug them directly into an outlet and don’t use power strips or extension cords. Always keep them at least three feet away from any combustible material.
Training
AFD crews completed training in PPE, ropes, and hose handling techniques.