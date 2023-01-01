ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Dec. 23 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Dec. 23: 1901 Weymouth Dr. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews removed tree from roadway.
Dec. 23: 700 block of 39th Street for trees down on a vehicle in the roadway. Crews removed debris from around the vehicle and vehicle was able to be removed. No injuries were reported. Crews notified street department due to size of tree and assisted in blocking off the roadway.
Dec. 23: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fourth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 23: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a ninth floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 23: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a seventh floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 23: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in the garden center. No problems were found, and alarm was reset.
Dec. 24: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm company canceled crews while responding, apparent malfunction.
Dec. 24: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in the garden center. Alarm company service technician was on scene and explained issue was a flow gauge malfunctioning. System was placed in trouble mode.
Dec. 25: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Same issue as previous calls.
Dec. 25: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in Medical Plaza B due to malfunction. Alarm would not reset. Scene was turned over to security.
Dec. 25: 1701 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a ruptured sprinkler pipe on the second floor. Crews secured water to the system and drained the system. Scene was turned over to building occupants.
Dec. 25: 3100 Roberts Dr. to assist in shutting off water to a building. A water line had frozen and ruptured in an attic area. When crews arrived on scene, Water Department personnel were on scene and reported that the water was secured.
Dec. 25: 221 Coburn Ave. for an odor investigation. Crews investigated the residence and found no problems.
Dec. 25: 3100 Roberts Dr. for a smell of natural gas outside of the building. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
Dec. 25: 2000 29th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a faulty detector.
Dec. 25: 451 Riverhill Dr. to assist in shutting down sprinkler system. Sprinkler system had charged. Crews secured water to the system and drained the system.
Dec. 26: 4325 Gartin Ave. to investigate an electrical issue. A breaker had tripped to a heat pump and occupant stated they could detect an odor of something electrical burning. Crews found the breaker tripped but no heat of fire from the breaker. Occupant was advised to have unit checked and leave power off to the unit.
Dec. 26: 205 Providence Hill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a ruptured sprinkler pipe. Crews secured sprinkler system and electrical utilities to the affected apartments.
Dec. 26: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 26: Spring Street and Hickman Street for lines down in the roadway and on a vehicle. Crews found cable contractors stringing new utility lines in the area and that was mistaken for the issue.
Dec. 26: 1222 Lexington Ave. for a report of smoke in the building. Crews found an issue with a rooftop HVAC unit that was causing issue. Crews isolated power to the unit and removed smoke from the building. Building was turned back over to the occupants upon clearing.
Dec. 26: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to ongoing issues with sprinkler system. Alarm was silenced.
Dec. 26: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a leaking valve on an outside gas well. Gas company that owned the well was notified and crews remained on scene until they responded and repaired valve.
Dec. 27: 1620 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to a ruptured water line on the sprinkler system riser. Crews secured water to the building and assisted in removing water from the building.
Dec. 27: 1820 Oakview Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm activated due to a leak in the sprinkler system. Alarm company personnel were on scene. Crews assisted in securing water to the system and draining the system.
Dec. 27: 5252 Williams Ave. for a water leak in the residence. Crews secured water and secured electrical service around the affected area.
Dec. 27: 209 Carl Perkins Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to a detector malfunction. The detector was taken down and occupant was advised to contact maintenance.
Dec. 27: 818 Franz Ct. for a smell of natural gas in the residence. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no issues. Smell was found to be coming from a backed-up drain in the residence.
Dec. 27: 3829 Birnamwood Dr. for an odor of natural gas outside of the residence. Crews investigated and found issue with a furnace exhaust. Occupant was advised not to use the heating unit and contact a service technician.
Dec. 28: 711 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a ruptured sprinkler line outside. Service technicians were on scene attempting to fix the issue.
Dec. 28: Halbert Street and Shadowlawn Drive for lines down in the area. Crews found cable lines across several yards that crews were installing.
Dec. 28: 3500 block of Winchester Ave. for smoke in the area. Crews found a fire behind the flood wall towards the river in a homeless camp. Crews contained the fire and due to access issues, monitored the fire until it burned out.
Dec. 28: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 28: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated by maintenance testing the system after repairing ruptured lines.
Dec. 29: 4661 Sherwood Dr. for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, no problem was found.
Motor vehicle accidents
Dec. 25: 43rd Street and Emery Street for a single-vehicle accident. Units were canceled by APD while responding.
Rescues
Dec. 25: 2201 Lexington Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews found elevator stalled between the third and fourth floor. Power was secured and occupant was removed from the elevator. Elevator was placed out of service and issue turned over to building maintenance.
Dec. 26: AFD received a walk in at Station 3 that requested a ring to be removed from their finger due to the ring causing swelling and cutting into their finger. Crews removed ring without injury to the individual.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in 10 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two overdose incidents resulting in two patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public service
AFD completed one public service assistance incident.
Fire prevention
AFD crews completed 19 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed eight follow up inspections on sprinkler system issues relating to the weather, two inspections and one public education event.