ASHLAND Ashland Fire Departme reports from Dec. 16 through Thursday
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Dec. 16: 451 Riverhill Dr. for a cardboard baler on fire. Fire was out on arrival. Employees had extinguished with an extinguisher. Crews checked for any fire extension and found none.
Dec. 16: 2300 block of Carter Avenue for a smoke investigation. Crews investigated the area and found issue to be from construction in the area.
Dec. 16: 400 Armco Rd. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 17: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Dec. 18: 1100 Stella Dr. for a reported natural gas leak. Resident had accidently left a burner turned on to a gas stove. Stove valve was secured, and apartment was ventilated.
Dec. 20: 5200 block of Williams Avenue for a possible transformer on fire. Crews found no fire but did locate a blown fuse. AEP was notified.
Dec. 20: Nolte Street and S.29th Street for lines down in the area. Crews found and removed a cable line from the roadway. Cable company was notified.
Dec. 21: 1000 Carter Ave. to investigate an odor of gas in the building. Crews investigated with air monitors and could find no problems. Columbia Gas was notified to respond and found no issues. Building maintenance was notified.
Dec. 21: 201 13th St. for a structure fire. Fire involved a vehicle on a service rack being repaired. Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire before it extended into the service shop area. Building sustained minor fire damage to the ceiling of the shop and smoke damage throughout the structure. The vehicle fire was contained to the engine area and undercarriage of the vehicle. Crews returned the building to the owner and assisted in securing the structure.
Dec. 21: 1001 13th St. for a gas leak in the area. Crews found a metering station in the parking lot that had a faulty pressure gauge with a minor leak. Columbia Gas was notified and responded. Issue was turned over to them.
Dec. 21: 2826 Terrace Blvd. for an odor investigation. Upon investigation, crews found issue to be from a cleaning solution in the garage. Crews removed container and ventilated the garage area.
Dec. 22: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to cigarette smoke. Alarm was reset.
Motor vehicle accidents
Dec. 16: 15th Street and Winchester Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating one injury and clearing of the roadway.
Dec. 19: 13th Street and Pollard Road for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
Dec. 20: 111 32nd St. for a single-vehicle accident involving a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Vehicle had struck guidelines to a pole supporting other utility poles. AEP was notified of the issue.
Dec. 21: 13th Street and Oakview Road for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating two injuries and remained on scene to assist in clearing of the roadway.
Dec. 21: 48th Street and Winchester Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating one injury and remained on scene until vehicles were removed and roadway was cleared of debris.
Dec. 21: 20th Street and Carter Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating two injuries. Crews remained on scene to assist in clearing of the roadway.
Dec. 22: 900 block of 13th Street for a three-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating one injury. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed and roadway was cleared.
Rescues
Dec. 20: 1212 Bath Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews used firefighter service keys to recall elevator and remove occupant. Power was secured to the elevator and building maintenance was notified.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 10 emergency medical incidents resulting in five patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to four overdose incidents resulting in two patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two lift assistance incidents.
Public service
AFD completed two public service incidents.
Fire prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in three residences.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed six inspections, four consultations and one fire suppression system review.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Carbon monoxide is a deadly, odorless gas that can be produced from any fuel burning appliance such as a furnace, water heater, fireplace or internal combustion engine.
If you have any of these or a home with an attached garage, you should have a working carbon monoxide alarm. Alarms go bad over time and should be replaced after 7 to 10 years.
Training
AFD crews completed training in hazardous materials, search and rescue and instructor methodology.
Other news
The AFD congratulates Probationary Firefighter Cameron Thomas on recently completing his IFSAC Firefighter 1, Firefighter 2, Haz-Mat Awareness, and Haz-Mat Operations certifications. These certifications consist of written tests on each subject along with skills testing.