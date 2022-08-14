ASHLAND Ashland Fire Department reports from Aug. 5 through Thursday.
Fires/Alarms/Hazardous conditions
Aug. 5: 4329 Grandview Dr. for a possible structure fire. Occupant stated fire alarm was sounding and they smelled smoke in the residence. Crews investigated and found alarm panel sounding but no other issues.
Aug. 5: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 5: 1299 Winchester Ave. to clean fluids from the roadway. Crews used absorbent to clean the roadway.
Aug. 5: 2802 Northview Rd. for a trash fire. Crews found and extinguished a small campfire.
Aug. 6: 2040 Greenup Ave. for a structure fire. Crews arrived to find fire on the front exterior of the building around an area where a neon sign was located. Crews extinguished the fire and searched for extension. Fire was confined to the exterior of the building. Crews removed smoke from the attic area and store area of the building. Crews secured utilities to the sign and building was released back to the owners.
Aug. 6: 2630 Seminole Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm company canceled units while responding.
Aug. 6: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to steam from a shower in an apartment. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 6: Riverhill Dr. and U.S. 23 for a possible vehicle fire. Upon investigation, crews found an electrical odor in the vehicle but no active fire. Crews advised owner to have vehicle towed from the scene.
Aug. 7: 2500 block of Carter Avenue for a vehicle fire. Crews found a small scooter on fire. Fire was extinguished.
Aug. 7: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 7: 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 9: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a third floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 10: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a fourth floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 10: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a second floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
Aug. 10: 3500 Roberts Dr. for power lines down. Crews found a tree that had fallen and taken down a line servicing several homes. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond.
Aug. 11: 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for power lines down. Crews found lines down and broken utility poles behind the building. Crews called for AEP to respond and remained on scene until they arrived.
Aug. 11: 2228 Crooks St. for a fire alarm sounding. Crews found low batteries in the smoke alarms and changed the batteries for the resident.
Motor vehicle accidents
Aug. 5: 15th Street and Greenup Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
Aug. 6: 23rd Street and Greenup Avenue for an overturned tractor trailer. No injuries were reported, and vehicle was carrying wastewater. Product was non-hazardous. Crews plugged one leak and remained on scene until the tractor trailer was removed by McGuire’s Towing. Crews assisted in cleaning of the roadway. Boyd County Emergency Management also responded to assist on this incident.
Aug. 7: 2841 13th St. for a motorcycle accident. Crews assisted with treating 2 injuries and in clearing of the roadway.
Aug. 9: 13th St. and Norwood Ave. for a two-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
Aug. 10: 4414 East Ferguson St. for a single-vehicle accident. Crews found vehicle on its top in the roadway and one occupant still in the vehicle. Crews stabilized the vehicle and removed the occupant. Crews assisted in treating of injuries and remained on scene until roadway was cleared.
Rescues
Aug. 9: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Upon investigation, elevators were found to be unoccupied and operating properly.
Aug. 10: 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped on an elevator. Crews used firefighter service keys to recall the elevator and remove the occupant. Crews secured power to the elevator and placed it out of service.
Aug. 10: Beech Street and Megan Neyer Way for a vehicle trapped in flood waters. Crews found vehicle at intersection and starting to drift. Crews entered the water and removed one trapped occupant. No injuries were reported. Crews also check a residence that was flooding nearby. Occupants had secured power to the residence and were advised to evacuate until the water receded. Crews remained on scene until vehicle was removed when water level dropped.
Aug. 10: Beech Street and Floyd Street for flooding. Crews secured the roadway around the intersection to prevent vehicles from driving through the water. Crews checked several residences and remained on scene until water had receded.
Aug. 11: 3029 Simpson Rd. for a missing 90-year-old male. Crews initiated a search of the area along with Emergency Management personnel. Subject was located along Belmont St. when he came out from a wooded area. He was not injured and returned to his residence.
Emergency medical incidents
AFD responded to 13 emergency medical incidents resulting in nine patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to one overdose incident.
AFD responded to one lift assistance incident.
Fire prevention
AFD crews installed batteries in smoke detectors in one residence.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed seven inspections, five consultations and one smoke detector installation.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Clean the lint trap on your clothes dryer every time you use it. If it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry, you may need to clean the exhaust vent that leads to the outside. Both actions can help prevent dryer fires.
Training
AFD crews completed drivers training, hose and nozzles training and fire control training.
Other news
The AFD took delivery on our new Engine 1. Personnel are working on getting tools and equipment mounted on the truck and hope to have the engine in service in the upcoming weeks. This engine will be assigned at Central Station when completed. Most of the cost of this piece of equipment was funded through the Firefighters Assistance Grant. The engine comes with a 1,500 gallon per minute pump and a 1,500-gallon water tank, which will be the largest capacity tank in our fleet.