Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
8/4 15:41 AFD responded to 707 Patricia ST for a reported utility line down. Engine 3 arrived on scene and determined it was a cable line and the roadway was cleared, and the cable company was notified.
8/4 20:19 AFD responded to 3901 Blackburn AVE for an Illegal burn. Engine 3 arrived to find a fire that was not in compliance with city ordinance and the fire was extinguished.
8/5 12:39 AFD responded to 5035 Blackburn AVE for a reported utility line down. Engine 3 arrived on scene determined it was a telephone line and the roadway was cleared, and the telephone company was notified.
8/5 15:15 AFD responded to 99 15th ST for a fire near the railroad tracks. Upon arrival crews located a small mulch fire. Engine 1 was able to extinguish the fire with a water extinguisher.
8/7 19:02 AFD responded to 3702 Landowne DR for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm.
8/8 6:51 AFD responded to 1013 29th ST for a Carbon monoxide detector activation. Crews arrived to find no readings on our Air Monitor but Columbia Gas was requested to check further.
8/8 18:09 AFD responded to 530 Winchester AVE for a reported electrical fire in the wall. Upon Arrival Crews were advised an outlet was on fire in the wall in the kitchen area. Crews isolated power to outlet and found no fire extension into the wall from the outlet.
8/8 21:51 AFD responded to 1705 Donna CT for an odor of natural gas. Engine 1 arrived to be meet by the occupant who advised they accidently left their gas stove on and had come home to discover it and were already ventilating the apartment. Crews checked the residence with air monitor find no dangerous levels of gas and advised the occupant to continue ventilating the apartment with the windows and door open to remove the odor.
8/9 9:28 AFD responded to 4148 Mound ST for a Carbon monoxide detector activation. Crews arrived to find building maintenance on site testing alarms.
8/9 12:50 AFD responded to 1337 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause to be an individual smoking in the bathroom. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
8/9 15:59 AFD responded to 4535 Blackburn AVE to set up a Landing Zone for Healthnet to land to transport a patient in town that had experienced a traumatic injury.
8/9 20:34 AFD responded to Court ST For a reported illegal burn. Engine 2 checked the area and could find no smoke or fire.
8/9 21:04 AFD responded to 2600 Winchester AVE for a report of a debris pile on fire in the alleyway. Engine 2 arrived to find the fire out and crews overhauled the debris pile to ensure it was extinguished.
8/10 15:22 AFD responded to 2930 Carter AVE for a reported utility line down. Engine 2 arrived on scene determined it was a telephone line and the roadway was cleared, and the telephone company was notified.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
8/4 13:18 AFD responded to 2550 Winchester AVE for a single vehicle accident as a result of a police pursuit from Ohio. Crews arrived on scene to find no victims and a large amount of fluids leaking from the vehicle. Crews placed oil dry down and assisted in cleaning up debris from the accident.
8/5 16:59 AFD responded to 13th ST & Lexington AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews arrived to find no injuries and we stood-by and assisted with traffic control then clearing the roadway of the accident debris.
8/7 15:50 AFD responded to 500BLK Winchester AVE for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews arrived to find 1 injury that crews assisted in treating prior to BCEMS arrival. Crews stood-by and assisted with traffic control and clearing the roadway of the accident debris.
Rescues
8/7 07:32 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
8/7 15:10 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
8/8 10:34 AFD responded to 1520 Montgomery AVE for a cat stuck inside a porch support pole. Rescue 1 arrived on scene and was able to safely remove the cat without any damage to the residence.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 6 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 request for lifting assistance that resulted in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 12 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in 4 Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 10 inspections, and 3 consultations.
Fire Marshal Maggard also attended the State Fire Inspectors Association quarterly meeting in Frankfort.
Fire Safety Message of the week: Did you know that the elderly are the most at risk group for home fire deaths? Make sure you have working smoke alarms and practice your home fire escape plan.
Training
This week crews trained in Sprinkler Operations and supplying water to fire department connections on commercial buildings.
Other News
We are proud to announce that we have been awarded a grant to purchase Dive equipment funded by Peoples Bank. This grant was for $5,690 that will fund Dive PPE and equipment for our department’s Dive Team that not only serves our city but has responded regionally to assist in Dive incidents.