Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
8/12 06:08 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
8/12 17:11 AFD responded to Hunt St. and Daniels St. for a large tree down in the roadway. Crews investigated and called for Street Department to respond due to size of tree. Crews closed roadway.
8/12 19:47 AFD responded to 3406 13th St. for a smell of natural gas in the building. Crews investigated using air monitors and found a low reading of carbon monoxide. No odor of gas was detected. Occupant was advised to have appliances checked.
8/13 01:55 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to cigarette smoke. Alarm was reset.
8/13 11:54 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Occupants were having trouble resetting alarm after a water pressure drop. Upon arrival, alarm panel was showing clear and reset.
8/14 13:53 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to a malfunction. Alarm was reset.
8/14 14:03 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm would not reset and was left in trouble mode. Building maintenance was notified about the issue.
8/14 20:15 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a pull station being activated by children on the 2nd floor. Alarm was reset.
8/15 00:15 AFD responded to 1704 Donna Ct. for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, vehicle was found but was not on fire. Occupants of an adjacent vehicle were burning paper on the ground around the reported vehicle. Occupants extinguished the paper fire.
8/15 07:24 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to steam. Alarm would not reset and was left in trouble mode. Building maintenance was notified about the issue.
8/15 19:58 AFD responded to 1929 High St. for a trash fire. Occupant was burning in a burn barrel. Occupant extinguished the fire.
8/15 20:19 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
8/16 00:24 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 2nd floor apartment due to malfunction. Alarm was reset.
8/16 02:48 AFD responded to 3000 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Crews investigated and found no issues. The alarm would not reset and was left in trouble mode. Occupants were advised to have alarm issue addressed by alarm company.
8/16 13:36 AFD responded to the 500 Block of 29th St. for smoke in the area. Crews found a trash fire in the 2900 Block of Central Ave. and extinguished fire with a garden hose.
8/16 17:51 AFD responded to Winchester Ave. and Blackburn Ave. for a tree in the roadway. Crews searched Blackburn Ave. all the way to Terrace Blvd. and could find no problems in the area.
8/17 18:16 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
8/18 10:12 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
8/18 19:52 AFD responded to 2132 Lexington Ave. for a reported natural gas leak. Crews investigated the area and could find no problems.
8/18 21:04 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
8/14 18:40 AFD responded to Winchester Ave. and Blackburn Ave. for a 2-vehicle, non-injury accident with entrapment. Crews were cancelled by dispatch due to call being located at US23 and Route 168 in Catlettsburg.
8/14 22:26 AFD responded to 8th St. and Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted with clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
8/13 10:45 AFD responded to the 2200 Block of High St. for a missing 5-year-old child. Child was found safe inside of his residence.
8/13 21:05 AFD responded to 3029 Simpson Rd. to assist with a missing 90-year-old male. Crews found the individual safe on a hillside behind the residence.
8/14 13:58 AFD responded to 3029 Simpson Rd. to assist with a missing 90-year-old male. Crews initiated a search of the area. Emergency Management also responded with 2 search crews. Several wooded areas were searched, and the individual was found safe in a wooded area behind 29th St.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 22 emergency medical incidents resulting in 12 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 2 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 8 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 6 inspections and 5 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Hoarding presents an increased hazard for occupants as well as firefighters. If you are dealing with a hoarding situation, focus on safety, not just the clutter. Install smoke alarms and make sure exit paths are clear.
Training
AFD crews completed hazardous materials refresher training.