Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
8/11 17:56 AFD responded to 2215 Sanders RD for an Illegal burn. Engine 1 arrived to find a fire that was not in compliance with city ordinance and the fire was extinguished.
8/11 19:06 AFD responded to 1208 29th ST for an Illegal burn. Engine 3 arrived to find a fire that was not in compliance with city ordinance and the fire was extinguished.
8/12 13:01 AFD responded to 2225 Central AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding a water leak had triggered the fire alarm. Crews assisted in shutting off the water and notified building maintenance of the issue.
8/12 14:30 AFD responded to 3020 Winchester AVE for an Illegal burn. Engine 3 arrived to find the occupant burning trash in their yard and the fire was extinguished.
8/12 15:36 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be cooking smoke.
8/16 00:30 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be cooking smoke.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
8/14 18:18 AFD responded to 1600 Blackburn AVE for a vehicle vs pedestrian. Crews arrived on scene to find 1 juvenile victim alert and orientated. Crews provided treatment to the patient and assisted BCEMS in packaging the patient for transport.
Rescues
8/13 08:14 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene to find the subject was out of the elevator, but it still was not functioning properly, so power was isolated to the elevator placing it out of service.
8/13 19:14 AFD was requested to respond Mutual Aid to Grahn, KY for Rope Rescue involving 2 victims that had fallen off a cliff into a 100ft raven. Local units had been on scene affecting a rescue for several hours and needed further assistance. Prior to our arrival the local departments were able to get the victims removed.
8/14 09:36 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and used the fire service feature to recall the elevator which allowed the subject to safely exit the elevator.
8/17 16:07 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 16 emergency medical incidents resulting in 16 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 requests for lifting assistance that resulted in 3 patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 3 requests from the public for assistance.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 13 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Carbon Monoxide is an invisible, colorless and odorless gas produced when gasoline or other fuels burn. You can’t smell or taste it. CO can build up quickly and is dangerous at high levels. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a life-threatening illness that happens after breathing in fumes that contain carbon monoxide. When high levels of CO enter your body, it can be deadly after only a few minutes. The most common symptoms of CO poisoning are a headache and shortness of breath. Contact emergency services immediately if you suspect you have CO exposure.
Training
This week crews trained in Rope rescue, Dive rescue, and Building Construction.
Other News
We are proud to announce that we have been awarded a $75,000 grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission to modify our current drill tower. The funds will be used to purchase the needed material with all work being completed by our firefighters to make the most of the money received in the grant. The additions will include a second-floor burn room and fire escape type entrance to the second floor. This will allow our crews to training on fighting fires on upper floors of buildings as well as fighting fires in basements. This training will help our department further in keeping our ISO rating of 2 and working toward lowering that rating as well.