April 29 through May 5
Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
4/29 19:22 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
4/30 11:31 AFD responded to 506 9th St. for a fire alarm. Crews could find no alarm or problems upon investigation.
4/30 12:49 AFD responded to 1412 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
4/30 20:25 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 4th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/1 04:18 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was sounding but upon investigation no problems were found. Alarm was reset.
5/1 08:21 AFD responded to the area around Boy Scout Rd. and Skyline Dr. for trees down in the roadway. Crews searched the area and found no problems.
5/1 16:30 AFD responded to 2001 Belmont St. for a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found smoke showing from a 1 ½ story residential structure. Fire was found in the basement of the structure and extinguished. Fire was found to have originated from a dryer vent. Fire damage was limited to the rear basement area of the structure. Water damage was reported in the basement area and smoke damage was throughout the structure.
5/1 22:48 AFD responded to the 2100 Block of Belmont St. for a possible trash fire. Crews found a resident burning in an approved burn pit.
5/2 10:36 AFD responded to 2721 Herman Ave. for smoke inside of the structure. Crews found a light haze of smoke due to overheating electrical breakers. AEP was called and power was secured. Crews ventilated smoke and advised occupant to have breaker box checked by an electrician.
5/2 20:12 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to disinfectant being sprayed in a linen closet. Alarm was reset.
5/3 18:18 AFD responded to 940 Prospect Ave. for a possible gas leak. Crews investigated and found no problems.
5/3 19:58 AFD responded to 17th St. and Lexington Ave. for a tree down in the roadway. Crews removed tree from the roadway.
5/4 09:11 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon investigation, no problems were found, and alarm was not activated.
5/4 12:18 AFD responded to 2018 29th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/5 19:06 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/5 23:12 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to steam from a shower.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 4 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 1 public service assistance call.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 7 inspections and 6 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Working smoke alarms save lives. However, over time, a smoke alarm can stop working even if the battery is good. Replace any smoke or carbon monoxide alarm that is over 10 years old with a new one. Most detectors have a manufacture date on the back of them to be able to determine its age.
Training
Several AFD members completed a week long rope rescue technician course that was hosted by State Fire Rescue Training. The training was a pilot program for this certification class and was held at our Central Station.
Other News
Hydrant testing has been completed. The AFD tested 1,033 hydrants throughout the city. Crews will be out for the next few weeks to paint any hydrants that need painting.