Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
6/9 08:45 AFD responded to 3106 s 29th ST for Smoke visible from area of shed. Crews checked the building to find a small fire in the shed. Crews extinguished the fire. And the scene was turned over to the Fire Marshal for further investigation.
6/9 10:22 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the building and apartment indicated but could find no cause for the alarm. The alarm was reset.
6/9 11:25 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the apartment finding the cause of the alarm to be drywall dust. Crews were able to successfully reset the alarm.
6/9 16:51 AFD responded to 2516 Carter AVE for a Fire Alarm showing Kitchen Hood. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the area finding no cause for the alarm. Crews were able to successfully reset the alarm.
6/11 22:52 AFD responded to 1130 Elmwood AVE for a tree down on or near a house. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the area finding a tree had fallen on the house with no apparent structural damage. The tree had also taken down a power line. Crews stood-by until AEP arrived and controlled the power.
6/12 10:05 AFD responded to 3702 Lansdowne DR for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the apartment, finding the cause of the alarm to be steam from a shower. Crews were able to successfully reset the alarm.
6/12 18:41 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews investigated the apartment finding the cause of the alarm to be cooking smoke. Crews were able to successfully reset the alarm.
6/13 12:05 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews were meet by security advising it was someone vaping in a bathroom. Staff on site were able to reset the alarm.
6/15 11:24 AFD responded to 1133 York ST for a Vehicle Fire. Upon Arrival Crews found a strong electrical burning smell in the vehicle. Crews disconnected the battery and the smell dissipated. The owner was advised to have the vehicle checked by a mechanic before re connecting the battery.
6/15 11:24 AFD responded to 420 55th ST for a reported fire in the wall. Upon Arrival Engine 2 crew found a small fire around an electrical outlet. Crews isolated the power to the outlet and checked for extension into the wall. Occupant was advised to have the circuit repaired by an electrician prior to turning it back on.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
6/9 17:13 AFD responded to 1213 Winchester AVE for a non-injury vehicle accident with light pole down. Crews arrived to find a small decorative light pole was damaged. Crews assisted in controlling traffic. AFD assisted in removing debris from the roadway.
6/11 14:45 AFD responded to 1000 Carter AVE for a non-injury vehicle accident outside of central station. Crews arrived to find no injuries and all parties were out of the vehicles. Crews assisted in controlling traffic. AFD assisted the towing companies in removing the vehicles from the roadway.
6/12 13:34 AFD responded to Prospect AVE & Lexington AVE for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted in treating one patient. Crews also assisted the towing companies in removing the vehicles from the roadway.
6/13 11:05 AFD responded to 1400 College DR for a Vehicle vs Motorcycle. Crews assisted in treating one patient. AFD also set up a landing zone on scene for Healthnet to transport the patient. AFD assisted the towing companies in removing the vehicles from the roadway.
6/13 20:48 AFD responded to 4839 Skyline DR for a single vehicle accident about 30ft off the roadway. Crews assisted in treating one patient. Crews also assisted the towing companies in removing the vehicle.
Rescues
6/9 13:04 AFD responded to 2100 Winchester AVE for an infant with their foot stuck in a shopping cart. Rescue 1 was able to successfully free the infant’s leg without any injury to the infant or damage to the shopping cart.
6/9 16:00 AFD responded to 2301 Lexington AVE for a report of subject stuck in an elevator. Rescue 1 and Engine 1 found the elevator to be stuck between the floors. Crews controlled the power. Then were able to safely lower the hydraulic elevator to floor level. Occupants were safely removed. The elevator was left out of service until it could be repaired.
6/15 14:58 AFD responded to 1014 Shelby AVE for a child trapped in vehicle due to a malfunctioning seat belt. Crews attempted several methods to manipulate the child free from the seat belt but due to the child being in distress the seat belt had to be cut to free the child. Once free from the vehicle the child was okay.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 4 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD installed smoke detectors in 1 residence.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 24 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 22 inspections, 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: How old are the smoke alarms in your home? If they are more than 10 years old, they should be replaced to ensure proper function.
Training
This week crews trained on Driver Training, Officer Training, Building Construction, and Hose Nozzles and Appliances.