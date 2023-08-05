Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
7/28 04:00 AFD responded to 2333 Griffith St for an Illegal burn. Engine 3 arrived to find a fire in a fire pit in the backyard.
7/28 10:38 AFD responded to 619 Eden Pl for a residential fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews were met by homeowners advising it was burnt food and the alarm was already reset.
7/28 10:58 AFD responded to 1547 Winchester AVE for a Commercial Fire Alarm. Crews arrived to find work being done on the building and the alarm system causing an accidental activation.
7/28 14:00 AFD responded in under an hour to 7 different trees down blocking the roadway in different parts of Ashland this was all due to Storm that was passing through town. Crews cleared several trees from the roadway and others were referred to the street department due to their size.
7/28 16:58 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews were advised an extinguishing system had been activated in the basement technology room. Crews investigated the area finding odor of smoke in the hallway. Crews investigated the room finding the extinguishing system had activated preventing a larger fire due to a belt on the HVAC system that had burnt up. Onsite maintenance handled resetting the alarm once the system was recharged.
7/28 17:28 AFD responded to 500 Winchester AVE to set up a Landing Zone for Healthnet to land to transport a patient in town that had experienced a traumatic injury.
7/31 3:19 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause to be cooking smoke. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/31 14:52 AFD responded to 506 9th ST for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be construction related on the 3rd floor. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/31 18:11 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be smoke from a cooking fire. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
7/31 18:40 AFD responded to 1508 Montgomery AVE for a Structure Fire. Crews arrived to find Black smoke coming the 2nd floor rear of a 2-story apartment building. Engine 1 pulled attack lines to the rear and made an attack off the rear fire escape. Tower 1 crew began a search of the fire apartment and located the fire and began fire attack with a water extinguisher while Engine advanced the line up the fire escape. Engine 2 pulled a back-up line to protect the fire escape. Engine 3 assisted in evacuating the other apartments. Crews were able to keep fire contained to the room of origin with damage to 2 adjacent rooms in the apartment. Due to the damage the apartment building residents were displaced until repairs could be made.
8/1 04:07 AFD responded to 2800 Kansas St for a report of a Commercial Fire Alarm. Upon arrival they could find no cause for the alarm and the alarm would not reset. A keyholder was contacted to respond and have the system repaired.
8/1 07:21 AFD responded to 1820 Oakview RD for a commercial Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival Crews were advised the alarm was caused by a resident accidentally activating a pull station on the alarm system. The alarm was already reset.
8/1 18:11 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be smoke from a cooking fire. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
8/2 05:09 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building to find an odor of smoke in an elevator and mechanical room. The elevators were determined to have overheated, and the power was isolated to both elevators until they could be repaired.
8/2 10:56 AFD responded to 1701 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause to be construction. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
8/2 15:41 AFD responded to 1701 Winchester AVE for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause to be construction. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
8/2 19:24 AFD responded to 2400 Lexington AVE for a report of vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, Engine 1 found a small smoldering fire in the interior of the vehicle. Engine 1 used a water extinguisher to put the fire out and overhauled the area of the fire.
8/2 21:50 AFD responded to 1500 Blazer BLVD for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm.
8/3 19:12 AFD responded to 1005 Stella DR for a Fire Alarm sounding. Upon Arrival crews checked the building finding the cause to be an apparent faulty detector.
8/3 20:44 AFD responded to 201 Fleming CT for a reported odor of Natural gas in the residence. Upon arrival crews investigated the home finding no issues. As a precaution the stove was disconnected, and maintenance was advised to check it prior to using it again.
8/3 21:12 AFD responded to 3210 S 29th ST for a reported fire next to garage. Engine 3 arrived to find an illegal burn next to the garage. The homeowner extinguished the fire. The homeowner was advised of the city burning ordinance.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
7/28 23:36 AFD responded to 1300blk Winchester AVE for a three-vehicle injury accident. Crews arrived to find that one vehicle had rolled over and all subjects were out of the vehicles. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patient for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
7/30 14:41 AFD responded to 1400 Central AVE for single vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating and packaging 1 patient for transport by BCEMS. Crews were able to clear the roadway of all debris also.
7/31 20:24 AFD responded to 15th ST & Lexington AVE for a two-vehicle non-injury accident. Crews arrived to find no injuries and we stood-by and assisted with traffic control then clearing the roadway of the accident debris.
Rescues
8/1 21:03 AFD responded to Forest AVE to assist with packaging and loading a patient for transport. Due to the size of the situation faced crews set up a rope system to control the decent of the ambulance stretcher down the driveway to the roadway to be loaded in the ambulance.
8/3 10:05 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington AVE for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 6 emergency medical incidents resulting in 5 patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 requests for lifting assistance that resulted in no patient being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 10 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in 2 Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 9 inspections, 1 complaint investigation, Fire Cause & Origin investigation, and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the week: If the electrical components of your home aren't working properly, don't hesitate to get them repaired. Electrical malfunctions are a common cause of home fires. Contact a licensed electrician to make the appropriate repairs as soon as possible.
Training
This week crews trained in Building Construction, pump operations, and Personal protective equipment.
Other News
Our condolences to the family of retired Captain Mike Bolner. Mike started his career with the AFD in 1989 and retired as a Captain in 2008. Mike was also a successful business owner of Genesis Electric. Please continue to keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.