Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
7/21 08:36 AFD responded to 2226 Crooks St. for a line hanging down in the roadway. Crews found a phone line in the roadway and removed the hazard.
7/21 15:25 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 6th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
7/21 17:01 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
7/21 22:04 AFD responded to 1900 Front St. for a smoke investigation. Crews found and extinguished a camp fire in a homeless camp on the river.
7/22 00:50 AFD responded to 1827 6th St. for a possible electrical transformer on fire. Crews found a power line down, called for AEP to respond, and secured the area.
7/22 08:26 AFD responded to 115 6th St. for a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a grill top on a stove. The fire was out upon arrival. Crews assisted in removing smoke from the building.
7/22 12:23 AFD responded to Raybourne Rd. and McKnipp Dr. for a reported brush fire. Fire was a controlled burn of vegetation.
7/22 20:30 AFD responded to Oakview Rd., KCTCS parking lot, to set up a landing zone for Health Net medical flight.
7/23 01:10 AFD responded to 1005 Stella Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to malfunction. Crews changed the batteries in the detector.
7/23 01:34 AFD responded to 1005 Stella Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a malfunction. Crews removed 1 detector.
7/23 03:34 AFD responded to 1005 Stella Dr. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a malfunction. Crews changed all the detectors in the apartment and advised occupant to contact maintenance.
7/24 11:43 AFD responded to 713 Martin Luther King Blvd. for a smoke investigation. Crews found a smoldering fire in a mulch bed and extinguished the fire.
7/24 21:17 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated in a 9th floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
7/25 11:06 AFD responded to 2254 Griffith St. for a fire alarm. No problems were found at the address.
7/25 17:40 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to cooking. The alarm was reset.
7/26 10:54 AFD responded to 3406 13th St. to assist in clearing of the roadway. A vehicle had spilled a small amount of asphalt sealer in the roadway and crews assisted in traffic control while the responsible party cleaned the spill.
7/26 21:47 AFD responded to 1537 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to a malfunction. The alarm was reset.
7/27 03:34 AFD responded to the area of 31st St. and Carter Ave. for a possible natural gas leak in the area. Crews investigated the area and found no problems.
7/27 08:00 AFD responded to 1200 Winchester Ave. for a small fire in a mulch bed. The fire was out upon arrival. Crews checked the area for any fire extension and found none.
7/27 14:16 AFD responded to 1821 Woodland Ave. for a possible stove on fire. No fire was found upon arrival. Crews secured power to the stove.
7/27 15:32 AFD responded to 2201 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated due to dust from construction. The alarm was reset.
7/27 19:20 AFD responded to ACTC parking lot on Oakview Rd. to set up a landing zone for Health Net. Landing zone location was changed by personnel on scene of accident.
7/27 19:39 AFD responded to 3409 13th St. to set up a landing zone for Health Net.
7/27 20:50 AFD responded to 1537 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. The alarm was activated while employees were cleaning a grill hood. The alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
7/22 20:20 AFD responded to 2516 Hampton St. for a vehicle that fell on an individual. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
7/23 08:52 AFD responded to Blackburn Ave. and South Belmont St. for a 2-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and assisted in clearing debris from the roadway.
7/25 14:19 AFD responded to Carter Ave. and Martin Luther King Blvd. for a accident involving a scooter. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
7/27 19:06 AFD responded to the 2800 Block of 13th St. for a motorcycle accident. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury.
Rescues
7/26 11:17 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene to find no occupants and maintenance advised they were fixing the issue.
7/27 20:13 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for occupants trapped in an elevator. Upon arrival crews found elevators working properly and no occupants on the elevator.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 7 emergency medical incidents resulting in 6 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD performed 1 public service assistance incident.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD crews completed 16 pre-plans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 15 inspections and 3 consultations.
Fire Safety message of the Week: Teach your children the importance of fire safety and plan a home fire escape route with them.
Training
AFD crews completed training in boat rescue operations, building construction, and forcible entry.