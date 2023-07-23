Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
July 15: 2113 Hyman Ave. for a reported Structure Fire. Upon arrival crews found heavy fire visible from the rear of the residence with smoke venting from the eaves of the house on all sides. Engine 3 began fire attack on the main body of the fire. Engine 1 made entry and began attack on the fire in the attic. After the fire was extinguished crews completed salvage and overhaul. Rescue crews were unable to save 3 pets that perished in the fire.
July 15: 2314 Sharon Rd for a residential fire alarm. Upon arrival crews were meet by construction crews that had accidentally set off the alarm with dust.
July 15: 2001 Dixon St. for a report of a natural gas odor in the residence. Crews arrived to find one patient on the porch requesting to be checked by EMS. Crews checked the house find no readings of Natural Gas at the time. Columbia Gas was requested to investigate further. The patient was treated by EMS and our units cleared after the arrival of the gas company.
July 15: 1912 Prospect Ave.for a residential fire alarm. Crews could find no issues at the residence.
July 15: 3702 Lansdowne Dr. for a Fire Alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be a smoke from a cooking fire. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
July 16: 520 17th St. for a water leak that was washing out the area around a power pole and a natural gas line. Upon arrival crews cordoned off the area and awaited the arrival of the proper utility companies to control the utilities so the repairs could be made.
July 17: 3131 Winchester Ave for a fire alarm. Upon Arrival Crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
July 17: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding no cause for the alarm. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
July 17: 2000 Queen St. for a tree down blocking the roadway. Crews were able to remove the tree from the roadway.
July 17: 3100 Bath Ave. for smoke in the area. Engine 2 arrived in the area and was able to locate the source of the smoke being a trash fire in a yard. The fire was extinguished.
July 17: 1412 Lexington Ave. for a report of a residential fire alarm. Upon arrival the homeowner advised it was an accidental activation.
July 18: 729 Bath Ave. for a reported odor of natural gas in the residence. Upon arrival crews investigated the home finding no issues.
July 18: Florida Street and Delaware Street for a tree down blocking the roadway. Upon arrival crews were able to cut the tree up and remove it from the roadway.
July 18: 2815 Woodhaven Dr. for a tree down blocking the roadway. Upon arrival crews were able to remove the tree limb in the roadway.
July 18: 211 Carl Perkins Dr. for an odor of natural gas. Crews arrived and checked the area with air monitoring devices finding no issues in the area.
July 18: 3354 13th St. for a reported utility pole broken. Crews arrived on scene to find a utility pole damaged and hanging by the lines. The utility company was contacted to respond. The City Street department was also contacted to block the roadway.
July 18: 3716 Cactus St. for a power line down. Crews arrived to find a large tree down in the backyard that had pulled the electric service line to the house down. AEP was contacted to respond. The area was cordoned off.
July 19: 711 MLK BLVD for a report of fire in a display stand. Upon arrival, the crew found the fire had been extinguished by store staff. AFD fire investigators determined the cause and origin of the fire and referred their findings to Ashland Police Department who is continuing the investigation.
July 20: 325 31st St. for a report of vehicle on fire. Upon arrival, Engine 2 found an SUV heavily involved in fire near a home. Engine 2 pulled an attack line and began extinguishing the fire. Once fire was knocked down Engine 1 began overhaul of the vehicle.
July 20: 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding the cause of the alarm to be smoke from a cooking fire. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
July 20: 2944 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm sounding. Upon arrival crews checked the building finding no cause of the alarm. Crews were able to reset the alarm.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
July 17: The 900 block Winchester Avenue for a three-vehicle injury accident. Crews assisted BCEMS in treating and packaging 1 patient for transport. Crews began to clear debris from the roadway while towing companies removed the vehicles.
July 17: Riverhill Drive and Winchester Avenue for a two-vehicle injury accident. Crews arrived to find no injuries and the roadway was clear upon our arrival.
July 19: 13th Street and Columbia Parkway to assist with removing a large amount of debris in the roadway from a two-vehicle collision with no injuries. Crews were able to clear the roadway.
Rescues
July 17: 3131 Winchester Ave. for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene finding subjects stuck on the elevator on the fourth floor. Crews used the fire service feature to recall the elevator and were able to remove the subjects.
July 16: 2201 Lexington Ave. for a subject stuck in an elevator. Crews arrived on scene and controlled the power on the elevator and were able to safely remove the occupant. The elevator was placed out of service until repaired.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to eight emergency medical incidents resulting in eight patients being transported by BCEMS.
AFD responded to two overdose incidents resulting in two patients being transported by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD responded to 9 requests from the public for assistance.
AFD Installed smoke detectors in two Residences.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of Commercial occupancies.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 16 inspections, and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Turn around, don't drown! Flash flooding can quickly turn roadways into rivers, never try to cross moving water. Wait for the water to recede or find an alternate route if a road is covered with water.
Training
This week crews trained on Forcible entry, driver training, and officer training.