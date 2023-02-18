Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
2/10 18:30 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to an apparent malfunction. Alarm was reset.
2/11 15:54 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 5th floor apartment due to a dish towel catching fire on a stove top. Fire was out upon arrival. Alarm was reset.
2/12 00:04 AFD responded to the 1800 Block of 6th St. for a structure fire. Fire was located at 240 Ferguson Rd. Crews found a metal garage fully involved upon arrival. Crews began extinguishment on the fire and notified the Westwood Fire Department to respond due to this incident being in their district. Crews remained on scene to assist the Westwood Fire Department in extinguishment. Building was vacant and a total loss.
2/12 06:51 AFD responded to 3000 Greenup Ave. for a dumpster fire. Crews extinguished fire in the dumpster.
2/12 18:34 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated by a subject activating a pull station alarm. Security reset the alarm.
2/13 12:43 AFD responded to 4848 Crittenden Dr. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated using an air monitor and found no problems.
2/14 06:46 AFD responded to 1100 Bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to a hot water tank circulation pump overheating. Power was secured to the unit and alarm was reset.
2/14 10:46 AFD responded to 2221 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
2/14 12:35 AFD responded to 2944 Winchester Ave. for a vehicle fire. Crews found and extinguished a fire in the rear of a van.
2/14 14:58 AFD responded to 32nd St. and Railroad St. for smoke in the area. Crews found and extinguished a trash fire. Fire was extinguished with a water can extinguisher and garden hose.
2/14 17:22 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
2/15 11:56 AFD responded to 1100 bath Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to issue with air compressor on sprinkler system. System was charged. Crews advised maintenance to contact alarm company to look at issue.
2/15 15:50 AFD responded to the 3600 Block of Winchester Ave. for a brush fire. Crews found a fire in a homeless camp across the railroad tracks. Crews extinguished fire with water can extinguishers.
2/15 16:16 AFD responded mutual aid to 3249 Kenview Dr. in Westwood to assist in a brush fire. AFD crews assisted in providing crews to help extinguish the fire.
2/15 19:23 AFD responded to 3017 Walters St. for a trash fire. Crews found a small cooking fire at the residence.
2/15 19:51 AFD responded to 708 14th St. for arcing power lines. Crews found a balloon had come into contact with a wire and arced. No damage was apparent on the wires and power was still active on the lines.
2/16 09:39 AFD responded to Martin Luther King Blvd. and Bath Ave. for a power line arcing. Crews found a tree branch across the lines and 2 blown fuses. Crews advised AEP of situation.
2/16 10:18 AFD responded to 3700 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to work being completed on the sprinkler system. Alarm was placed in trouble mode while repairs were being made.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
2/13 12:15 AFD responded to 13th St. and Maryland Ct. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
2/14 12:03 AFD responded to 42nd St. and Winchester Ave. for a dump truck being struck by a train. Crews removed the occupant, who was unfortunately deceased upon arrival. CSX crews responded to the scene. McGuire’s Towing removed the vehicle from the tracks. Crews remained on scene until the vehicle was removed.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 8 emergency medical incidents resulting in 3 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 overdose incident resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
Public Service
AFD responded to 2 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews completed 16 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 20 inspections and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: Sleeping with your bedroom door closed may save your life during a fire. Closed doors dramatically slow smoke and fire spread. Remember to close before you dose.
Training
AFD completed training in ropes, firefighter rescue, and drivers training.