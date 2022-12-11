Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
12/2 15:09 AFD responded to the 700 Block of Central Ave. for a line down in the roadway. Crews found and removed a phone line from the roadway.
12/2 22:36 AFD responded to 602 25th St. for a report of a generator running in a garage. Crews investigated and found a generator running but occupant was not home.
12/3 14:06 AFD responded to 2138 Mantz St. for a possible gas leak. Crews investigated using air monitors and could find no problems.
12/3 16:09 AFD responded to 2919 Forgey St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated with air monitors and did pick up readings of carbon monoxide in the structure. Crews secured the gas utilities and called for Columbia Gas to respond. Crews ventilated the structure.
12/3 16:24 AFD responded to Blackburn Ave. and Dawes St. for a low hanging limb hanging over the roadway. Crews removed the hazard.
12/4 15:41 AFD responded to 1240 Winchester Ave. for a possible structure fire. Range hood system had activated, and no fire was present upon arrival. Crews isolated utilities, checked for any fire extension, ventilated the structure, and notified the Health Department.
12/4 19:44 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Upon arrival, security advised issue was a false alarm. Alarm was reset.
12/5 05:42 AFD responded to 3503 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in the service area. No problems were found, and alarm was reset.
12/6 17:39 AFD responded to 610 Leaf Ct. for a fire alarm. Alarm was an accidental activation. Alarm was reset.
12/7 00:21 AFD responded to 3100 Roberts Dr. for a fire alarm. Crews investigated and found no audible alarm in the apartment. Alarm was not showing activated. Occupants were advised to contact maintenance.
12/7 09:25 AFD responded to 4148 Mound St. to check a carbon monoxide detector. Alarm was malfunctioning. Crews used air monitors to check the residence and found no issues. Occupant was advised to replace the detector.
12/7 10:41 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to an electronic cigarette. Alarm was reset.
12/7 14:47 AFD responded to 1045 Winchester Ave. for a reported structure fire. Flames were reported underneath a hot water tank. Upon arrival, crews found no fire. Hot water tank was malfunctioning, and occupants were advised to contact maintenance.
12/8 06:30 AFD responded to 2208 Crooks St. for a carbon monoxide alarm. Crews investigated using air monitors and found no problems. Carbon monoxide detector was found to be defective. Crews advised occupant to replace the detector.
12/8 07:50 AFD responded to 2208 Lexington Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to construction dust. Alarm was reset.
12/8 13:32 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Units were cancelled while responding by the alarm company.
12/8 16:11 AFD responded to 1212 Bath Ave. for a report of smoke in the basement of the building. Crews found a small fire in the access panel of a hot water tank and extinguished the fire with a water can extinguisher. Building maintenance was on scene and issue was turned over to them.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
12/3 11:41 AFD responded to 13th St. and Central Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews assisted in clearing of the roadway.
12/4 06:49 AFD responded to 500 Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident. Vehicle had struck a bicycle. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
12/7 09:27 AFD responded to 13th St. and Bath Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident. No injuries were reported. Crews provided traffic control and assisted in clearing of the roadway.
12/7 19:00 AFD responded to 39th St. and Winchester Ave. for a single-vehicle accident, vehicle had struck a motorized scooter. Crews assisted in treating 1 injury and in clearing of the roadway.
Rescues
12/5 07:00 AFD responded mutual aid to 231 Hall Rd. in Hitchins, with the Dive Team, to assist the Kentucky State Police in searching a pond. A vehicle had been removed the previous day from the pond and authorities were wanting a search performed of the pond for possible victims. Crews searched and performed dive operations in the area. Nothing was found.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 12 emergency medical incidents resulting in 9 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 2 overdose incidents resulting in 2 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 1 lift assistance incident.
AFD responded to 2 assistance incidents with the Boyd County Coroner.
Public Service
AFD performed 6 public service assistance incidents.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD crews completed 8 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire Prevention Office completed 7 inspections and 4 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: If you have a real Christmas tree this year, make sure to keep it watered. Check the water daily and remove it from your home as soon as possible after Christmas. A dry Christmas tree is a serious fire hazard.
Training
AFD crews completed training in rope rescue techniques.