Fires / Alarms / Hazardous Conditions
5/6 07:55 AFD responded to 3702 Landsdowne Dr. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an apartment due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/6 08:55 AFD responded to 1298 55th St. for power lines down. Crews secured the area and called for AEP to respond. Crews remained on scene until AEP arrived.
5/7 18:13 AFD responded to 3013 Moore St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to cooking. Alarm was reset.
5/8 05:51 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment. Upon investigation, crews found a small fire occurred involving oxygen tubing from an oxygen machine in the apartment. Fire was out on arrival. Occupant did suffer a small burn injury but denied treatment. Crews made sure fire was out and alarm was reset.
5/8 19:46 AFD responded to 3101 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in an 8th floor apartment due to cooking. Smoke was removed from the apartment and alarm was reset.
5/10 08:38 AFD responded to 201 17th St. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to malfunction. No alarm was sounding, and panel was clear when crews investigated. Occupants advised alarm company was aware and would repair.
5/10 12:43 AFD responded to 1538 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated due to construction dust. Alarm was reset.
5/11 03:46 AFD responded to 3000 Central Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a detector head, but no problems were found. Alarm was reset.
5/12 11:28 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 7th floor apartment due to steam from a shower. Alarm was reset.
5/12 13:50 AFD responded to 461 Riverhill Dr. for smoke in the structure. Crews found a small area of mulch had been on fire outside of the building. Fire was out upon arrival.
5/12 14:59 AFD responded to 3131 Winchester Ave. for a fire alarm. Alarm was activated in a 3rd floor apartment due to an oven being cleaned. Alarm was reset.
Motor Vehicle Accidents
5/6 15:55 AFD responded to Riverhill Dr. and Winchester Ave. for a 3-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and assisted in clearing of the roadway. Crews remained on scene until vehicles were removed.
5/11 13:27 AFD responded to the 3500 Block of Winchester Ave. for a 2-vehicle accident. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury and clearing of the roadway.
5/12 07:37 AFD responded to the 3500 Block of Winchester Ave. for a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian. Crews assisted with treating 1 injury.
5/12 13:36 AFD responded to 416 Riverhill Dr. for a vehicle into a structure. A vehicle had struck the corner of the building. Crews assisted with treating 1 minor injury and in clearing of debris. The structure was still stable after the incident occurred.
Emergency Medical Incidents
AFD responded to 11 emergency medical incidents resulting in 9 patients being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
AFD responded to 3 overdose incidents resulting in 1 patient being transported to the hospital by BCEMS.
Public Service
AFD performed 3 public service assistance calls.
Fire Prevention
AFD crews installed smoke detectors in 2 residences.
AFD crews completed 14 preplans of businesses.
AFD Fire prevention Office completed 17 inspections and 3 consultations.
Fire Safety Message of the Week: When cooking, keep anything that can burn away from your stove top. If you are frying, keep a lid nearby to extinguish a possible grease fire.
Training
AFD crews completed training in rope rescue, drivers training, and fire control.