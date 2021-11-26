ASHLAND While many are thinking about the cranberry sauce and stuffing the bird, the proliferation of Mariah Carey tunes in the big-box stores is saying Christmas is around the corner.
So as we shift into the Yuletide, here are a few tips to safely maintain your Christmas Tree and decorations — straight from the desk of Brad Maggard, Fire Marshal at the Ashland Fire Department.
• Keep live Christmas trees away from heat sources and water regularly.
• Double-check lights and cords for frayed wires and missing bulbs. Discard any strands that are electrically unsound.
• Use heavy-duty extension cords and only use cords outside when labeled for outside use.
• Outdoor lights and inflatable decorations should only be plugged into ground fault circuit interrupters, which decrease the likelihood of electrical shock.
• Turn off or unplug decorations upon going to bed or leaving the home.
• Make sure indoor lights are not touching flammable surfaces such as drapes, furniture or carpeting.
• Keep cords out of areas with high foot traffic or door frames.
• Have electrician fix loose or broken light sockets.
• Always exercise caution with candles and blow them out whenever leaving a room.