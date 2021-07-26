SUMMIT An inmate at the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution died Sunday, according to a release from the Bureau of Prisons.
Donald Ray Herbert, 59, was found unresponsive on the prison grounds at around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday. Staff attempted to revive Herbert and EMS was notified — however, Herbert was unable to be brought back.
Herbert was serving a 40-year prison sentence he received in 1995 in the Western District of North Carolina for kidnapping. According to the BOP release, Herbert had been at the Ashland prison since July 21, 2021.
Currently, there are 967 men being held at the facility, according to BOP.
An unpublished opinion in the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals shows Herbert kidnapped a 67-year-old newspaper carrier in Lancaster, South Carolina. Herbert punched the victim in the face, choked her and raped her before driving her to Monroe, North Carolina, where he attempted to force her to use her ATM card to get cash.
While in North Carolina, Herbert picked up an associate, according to the court record. Upon figuring out the woman was being held against her will, the associate called police while Herbert ate food inside a McDonald’s.
Herbert pleaded guilty in 1995.
(606) 326-2653 |