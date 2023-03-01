ASHLAND Ashland Credit Union has been named a 2023 Best of the Best award winner by MemberXP, according to a news release.
The Best of the Best award is given annually to high-performing credit unions that consistently provide extraordinary member service, stated the release. More than 300,000 member surveys were completed in 2022 through the MemberXP platform, providing data on key performance indicators and specific member feedback regarding financial experiences, such as opening an account or applying for a loan.
Ashland Credit Union earned the MemberXP’s Best of the Best designation award in five categories: Best in Member Care, Best Consumer Loan Experience, Best New Account Experience, Best New Member Experience and Best Transaction Experience.
According to Ashland Credit Union, the Best of Member Care award illustrates how the credit union has been successful in delivering on their organizational mission, to embolden members to reach higher, achieve more,and take control of their financial future, while serving their members with consistency and integrity.
“I am proud of the team at Ashland Credit Union for believing in and living out our mission with every member interaction,” said Larry Lucas, President of Ashland Credit Union.