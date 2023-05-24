CANNONSBURG Ashland Credit Union continued its recognizable spread across the area and celebrated a new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday.
The new expansion is off U.S. 60 across from Camp Landing and the soon-to-come quarter horse track, Sandy’s Racing.
With 80 years in the Ashland area and a new location under construction at the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 12th Street, the separate expansion opening for business Thursday at 10700 U.S. 60 in Ashland will make up three total locations in Boyd County once the construction project downtown is completed.
“Usually we describe this as being a Chamber of Commerce day, but it’s not. Today it is the Ashland Credit Union Day,” Tim Gibbs, CEO and President of Ashland Alliance, said. “We are welcoming not a new business, but an expansion of a business that has been here since 1942.”
“Our board set a vision years ago of needing to provide more convenience, more services for our members and this is the combination of all that planning and all that time,” Larry Lucas, President/CEO of Ashland Credit Union, said.
Taking advantage of the new development of Camp Landing across the street, Lucas said the team decided to place the first branch in Boyd County to better serve members further in the county.
“We’re right on the corner and easy to be accessed,” Lucas said.
The Boyd County branch is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lucas said, “ultimately, we want to thank our members, because it’s your use of us that drove us to need to expand to better serve you.”