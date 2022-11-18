ASHLAND Ashland Credit Union executives feel like they hit the jackpot with the site of its future 38,000-square-foot structure in downtown Ashland.
Board members, the executive team, elected officials and quite a few guests were among those on hand under a tent for the ceremonial groundbreaking on Friday afternoon at the intersection of Winchester Avenue and 12th Street.
President/CEO Larry Lucas — not to be confused with the chairman of Revolutionary Racing, LLC, which is coming to Boyd County — said it will be a “high-tech, high-touch “ facility that he envisions will run with efficiency and innovation.
Lucas has been with the credit union for 25 years. Ashland Credit Union is in its 80th year. It’s had a presence in downtown Ashland throughout its existence.
Lucas said Ashland Credit Union has simply outgrown its current spaces, leading to its deal with DEI Corporation to get this new facility built where Blue Ribbon Lanes was once situated.
“We all have fond memories of Blue Ribbon,” Lucas said. “We even had a team in a league there called ‘The Piggy Banks.’”
Rocky Adkins, Senior Adviser to Gov. Andy Beshear, said the location is perfect. It provides a remarkable first impression as people roll off the Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge (green bridge) from Ohio.
“We’re here to celebrate an unbelievable beautiful facility,” Adkins said. “... This will get people’s attention.”
According to Jeff Boehmer, the Director of Sales for Cincinnati-based DEI Corporation, the structure should be erected by late spring 2024. Several “great local subcontractors” have been and will be involved in the process.
“This is an unbelievable opportunity for us,” Boehmer said of DEI. “It’s an awesome journey to be part of. We can’t wait to get started.”
Ashland Alliance President Tim Gibbs called it “a win” for the community.
“What a magnificent structure this is going to be,” he said.
Moments before a group donned hardhats and grabbed shovels to toss some dirt around to commemorate the occasion, Ashland Mayor Matt Perkins was the last to grace the podium.
“This is a great day for our city and downtown,” Perkins said. He commended the nonprofit for continuing to choose Ashland for its headquarters.
“This is great to have at the foot of the bridge,” he added.