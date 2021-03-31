A Boyd County grand jury turned in first-degree child abuse indictment on an Ashland couple last week.
Terry L. Gibson, 30, and Mackenzie D. Carman, 25, were indicted last week on charges of first-degree child abuse, a class C felony punishable with between five and 10 years in prison.
The indictment accuses the couple of physically abusing a child under the age of 12 between Nov. 23, 2019, and March 9, 2021.
The couple has been held at the Boyd County Detention Center since March 12, according to jail records. Bond was initially set at $10,000 in district court, but has since risen to $50,000 following the indictments.
Gibson and Carman are scheduled for arraignment on Friday, according to court records.
