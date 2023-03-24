ASHLAND The Ashland City Commission voted unanimously Thursday to raise utility rates, in response to a $1 million shortfall in the utility fund and other concerns.
The city will have its water bills and sewer bills increase by 10%, effective July 2023 and another 10% in July 2024. Trash will be minimally impacted, with a couple bucks added to special pick-ups.
Sewer and water fees have already risen due to the city tying the utility bills to the consumer price index. Under the new ordinance, the city will continue raising under the consumer price index for 2022, capping it at 5%.
While the ordinance passed on first reading without comment, Mayor Matt Perkins said afterwards that inflation and a looming construction of a new sewer plant — due to an EPA mandate — put the commission in a bind.
“This is something we do not take lightly because we recognize the impact this will have on our residents who are already struggling with other bills,” Perkins said. “We are mindful of that, but it’s something we have to do.”
Perkins said on Friday that he and the commission discussed including a $100,000 utility relief fund sourced through ARPA monies for low-income folks effected by the increase in the water bill. He said the same qualifications would be used as existing electric and gas relief funds with the city.
Under Kentucky statute, each city has a general fund and a utility fund. The general fund comes from occupation and property taxes and goes toward salaries, police, fire, trash collection, road paving, parks, etc.
The utility fund pays for the capital projects and the day-to-day operation for city utilities — in Ashland’s case, that’s sewer and water. That fund has to be 100% funded through the rates collected by the city — no tax money can supplement the fund.
City Manager Mike Graese said the city has undergone a rate study on sewer and water rates for a while, but inflation has delayed the study. Added costs of the sewer plant — which saw its price roughly double — and the rising costs of chemicals and materials needed to treat water and sewer meant the numbers analysts were originally studying quickly became outdated, Graese said.
“They’re going to need to look at 2023 numbers to get it right,” Graese said.
However, preliminary numbers showed a hike was necessary to at least cover the $1 million shortfall in utilities, Graese said.
Commissioner Josh Blanton said the adjustment is necessary to keep the momentum going on the revamp of the water system.
“When I was looking at this, I understood it to be about operating expenses,” he said. “We’ve made a lot of headway with our water and sewer systems, but if we don’t adjust to these expenses, we’re going to fall back off track.”
Blanton continued, “The way I understood it, we could neither be proactive or pass the buck. Raising rates is the last thing we want to do, but it’s necessary.”
Last spring, the commission did pass the buck when confronted with the prospect of a rate hike at a work session on the budget. Back then, the general line of the commission was to exhaust all other options by seeking federal grants and the like before instituting a hike.
Ashland isn’t the only city in the state facing rate hikes. Last November, the Georgetown city government proposed a 61% increase in rates. That didn’t go over too well, causing their commission to dial it back to a 17% increase.