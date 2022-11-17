ASHLAND For the first time in roughly a decade, the Ashland City Commission voted to raise its pay. It will move to $15,000 for each commissioner and $18,000 for the mayor.
The commissioner pay raises will go into effect in the new term in January 2023 and the mayor pay raise will be effective in January 2025.
On paper, the pay for each commissioner — pegged at $7,640 — would roughly double. However, according to City Attorney Jim Moore, the pay raise would eliminate a $4,200 automobile allowance and just convert it into straight pay.
“Once you combine the auto reimbursement with the salary, that’s about $12,000,” Moore said. “So it’s effectively a $3,000 raise once you take that into account.”
Additionally, Moore said the increase would place the commissioner and mayor pay into “the middle of the pack for former class II cities.”
Mayor Matt Perkins said the pay raise is commiserate with a part-time job, which the commission is for the city of Ashland.
“People who serve on the commission are donating their time by attending meetings and special meetings or going out there to ribbon cuttings and other business of the commission,” Perkins said. “This salary accommodates any working person who would like to serve their community.”
Perkins continued, “The city commission shouldn’t be exclusive to the wealthy. This salary allows working people to serve their community. I work three jobs — I think that reflects what a lot of people in our community are doing to make ends meet.”
The vote to raise the pay passed unanimously — Commissioner Amanda Clark was absent from the meeting.