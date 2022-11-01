Marty Gute, 67, is running for what will be his eighth consecutive term if elected. The lifelong resident likes to say he wears three hats in the city: city commissioner, pastor and coach.
“I love Ashland and I love the direction we’re going in,” Gute said. “We have a great staff and great commission that has worked well together. Our mayor and commissioners seem to have good chemistry.”
Gute said his agenda consists of drafting and enacting ordinances for the best interest of the city and its citizens, providing efficient, high-quality services, making the city appealing for new businesses and helping equip employees to do good work for Ashland.
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
“The goal is to have new structures built on those vacant properties — the sooner the better — but that has to come through private developers,” Gute said. “We’re hoping seeing these properties come down will entice developers to build on these properties to get on the tax roll.
“This has been great project — 66 down and 62 on the docket to be taken down,” Gute added. “Neighbors are rejoicing in the neighborhood because it helps their value go up when one of these come down.”
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Gute said during downtown revitalization expert Roger Brooks’ famed visit to Ashland in 2019, the issue of parking was stressed.
Gute said the city couldn’t pass up this opportunity to take on the garage.
“To people who say no parking, we sure do,” Gute said. “When you have these events on the roadway and riverfront, another issue was bathrooms. This has a couple spotless bathrooms … I’m a proponent of this. The majority wanted this to happen, and I’m glad it did.”
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
This is a pressing issue that the commission is currently studying, Gute said.
“We’re hoping we don’t have to raise rates on anyone,” he said. “... It’s an exorbitant we’re going to have to do for federal mandates. The federal government expects a new facility in a couple years. We’re struggling and pursuing every avenue we can to finance a new sewer treatment plant.”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Gute said comparing the county’s and city’s convention center plans is like apples and oranges.
“Theirs is more of an event center — rodeos, concerts, things like that,” he said. “Ours is more of a conference center. I’m tickled to death that we completed the demolition of that before schedule. That’ll temporarily be added parking now.
“It’ll be announced in the coming months what convention center will look like and what price tag will be,” he added. “I’m overjoyed we are moving forward with this project.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Gute wants to see the funds applied to any sort of resource that helps get people back on their feet.
“We’re in the process of looking at that right now,” he said. He noted treatment centers or educational centers could be of use.
“I am for anything that would help the citizens or neighborhood,” Gute said. “That’s an ongoing problem and to have this money is like a gift.”
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Gute said angled parking is favorable to business, so he’s in agreement with that.
As for the rest of it, he said he’s seen the presentations, the drawings and the engineering studies.
“I’m definitely for two lanes (on Winchester Avenue) and slowing the traffic down and using Greenup Avenue as a bypass,” he said. “I’d love to see traffic slow down on a two-lane, whether that includes mini-roundabouts or some kind of device we could implement, I’m directly for that.”