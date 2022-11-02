Josh Blanton, 40, a plant manager at Vesuvius and an adjunct professor at Marshall University, is seeking his second term as city commissioner. He said he wants to continue to “build on a lot of the accomplishments we’ve seen in the last two years.”
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Blanton, like other candidates, stressed that the city is not assuming ownership of the lots after the houses are knocked over. He said he hoped to work with organizations seeking to establish affordable housing to fill a need in the market.
“I’ve recently met with some organizations who are trying to do more affordable builds, so hopefully this will be a first step in the right direction,” he said.
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Blanton said before voting in favor of taking over the garage, he really had to wrestle with the pros and cons, stating he had to weigh the cost with the economic implications of enhancing downtown.
“I’m very fiscally conservative, so I really had to analyze if we should be taking on this cost when a lot of people are going through tough times right now,” he said. “I decided it would be worth it — we need to go all in on this downtown revitalization.”
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped up dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Blanton said he wants to no stone unturned in finding money to keep the costs low for taxpayers.
“We need to look for grants, help from the feds and the state for this,” he said. “The bottom line is, we have to do this by 2025.”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Blanton said the plan for a convention center downtown has been in the cards for years, stating that the county was “on our side when they signed off on the TIF District.”
“It’s been under way for a while and we need to stay the course,” he said. “We’ve worked with the county on a couple of projects, but their projects are theirs and ours are ours. The two projects complement one another.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Blanton said attending the public hearing put on by the opioid abatement commission in Ashland opened his eyes to what’s working in the field of addiction and what isn’t. He said working with non-profits and those in the field is the best place to start.
“I think we need to be willing to fund what’s working,” he said. “One thing I heard a lot is transportation is an issue for those seeking recovery. That’s something we can look into. I think prevention is good — we can train not just to spot when someone is overdosing, but when someone is having issues.”
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Blanton said the real goal behind the roundabout proposal is to put Winchester Avenue on a “traffic diet” to make downtown more walkable, which in turn will make it more attractive for visitors.
“If you would have told me before I held this office that I would be in favor of roundabouts, I’d tell say you were crazy,” Blanton said. “But it’s just a design that came out of a several designs we asked for to improve downtown. It just happens to be something the state really likes from a safety standpoint, so we should get funding for it.”