Dr. Dwain Porter, 61, an Ashland chiropractor, is making his first run for office this year the city commission race. Porter said he is running for office in order to “do the right thing to help others.”
While cracking backs might be his specialty, the doctor said he’s always had an interested in government and minored in political science in college.
With 60-plus dilapidated properties demolished, what can the city commission do with these vacant lots?
Porter said he didn’t know much about what the city could do with the vacant lots, stating that city doesn’t own the properties that have been demolished.
“If they can’t control it, it’s hard to make developments out of it,” he said.
Earlier this year, the city accepted the parking garage from Community Trust Bank. What is your stance on taking on this garage?
Porter said since he’s not in office, he’s not privy to all the information regarding the donation of the garage. While he said downtown needs more parking, he’d have to assess the pros and cons once elected. He also said answering a question like this on the fly wasn’t the mark of a good candidate.
“The mark of a good leader is not to answer a question quickly,” he said. “To judge a leader, you don’t look at the man, but at the men he leads.”
The cost of a new sewer plant has already jumped dramatically. With the rise in inflation and building costs, what as a commissioner do you hope to do to finance this project?
Porter said raising taxes is a possibility to get the money up to pay for the project, but he would want to let the people vote on it first.
“We need to let people vote on it to see if this something they want to do,” Porter said. “We need to let the people speak on a major expenditure like this.”
The plan for a convention center downtown is still under study. Does the city need to pursue a convention center since the county already has bonds out specifically for a convention center?
Porter said without knowing all the ins and outs about the county or the city’s convention center, he could not really answer a the question.
“Would you make a decision without the information?” Porter said. “The honest truth is, I don’t make decisions unless I have all the information.”
Cities and counties will be contemplating how to utilize opioid abatement funds. How do you want to see that money used?
Porter said he has worked in the drug addiction a field when he practiced in California and his work as a chiropractor helps reduce the number of opioids prescribed to patients. He said making sure the money goes toward proven remedies is key preventing “money being thrown away randomly.”
“We have to make sure wherever the money is going, it is going towards best practices, whether that is prevention or treatment,” he said.
Discussions about roundabouts and rear-angled parking downtown have been quiet lately. Where do you land on this topic if the city decides to move forward on this project?
Porter said he would once again have to have all the necessary information in front of him after being elected to office before making a call on the project.
“Is it necessary to have roundabouts? Again, what’s the risks and what’s the benefits?” he said.